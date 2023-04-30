The Houston Texans and the 2023 NFL Draft | By the Numbers

The Houston Texans wrapped up their 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday night, breaking some team and league records. According to ESPN, NFL teams made a record 43 draft day trades (Thursday-Saturday) this year. The previous record was 40 draft day trades in 2019.

Check out some fun facts from this year's draft, by the numbers:

1

The number of times Nick Caserio has not traded out of the seventh round of the NFL Draft (2023 – DB Brandon Hill at 248th overall).

2