The Leftovers: Improvements, the schedule & camp tidbits

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered a few questions from fans in the video above. He answered quite a few more in the article below.

Christopher Scott: Dear Drew, What's your prediction for Most Improved Player this year?

DD: WR Keke Coutee. When he played last year he was effective, but hamstring injuries limited him to six regular season games and the one playoff loss. I think the injury problems with him are in the rearview mirror, and he's going to be a reliable and explosive target for Deshaun Watson. He'll also help draw a bit of attention, defensively, from DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller, V.

Reuben Saucedo: Dear Drew, How's the o-line looking? Is our pass blocking better than last season? Which rookie is standing out?

DD: Ask me again in October, Reuben. Tough to tell one week into camp, but I think you're going to see an improved offensive line from 2018. Tytus Howard and Max Scharping are the two drafted rookies up front, and thusfar, they look legit. Don't know exactly where they'll play up front yet, but there's a good chance the tandem will start and start soon.

Samantha Hallas: Dear Drew, I'm so excited to be attending the last training camp practice on the 15th! What's the best way to get lots of autographs while I'm there (including yours too)?

DD: Nice, Samantha, we look forward to seeing you. Do your best to get in the front row, and I'm pretty sure you'll get taken care of for autographs. Make sure you bring a few Sharpies, and a few players will sign I bet. And if I see you, I'll be happy to take a photo with you and sign whatever.