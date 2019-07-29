Drew's Dirty Dozen: 12Q with S Jahleel Addae

5) DD: Who has the best hair on the team?

Addae: I'm a dread-head guy, so I've got to go with me, 'Hop (WR DeAndre Hopkins) and (WR Will) Fuller.

6 )DD: Which teammate gets you most pumped up?

Addae: (DE) J.J. (Watt) man. From the outside, never being around him to being his teammate now, just seeing how he works, how he goes about his business, all the success he's had, how he still continues to work and grind the way he does.

7) DD: Which teammate calms you down the most?

Addae: (CB Johnson) Bademosi. He always checks on me, asks me how I'm doing. How's my spirit. Good guy.

8) DD: What's the best part of camp?