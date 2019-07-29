Drew's Dirty Dozen: 12Q with S Jahleel Addae

1) DD: What's your best football trait?
Addae: I'm physical. I like to hit. I like to impose my will, and the passion that I play the game with, I play with a lot of energy. I'd like to say that my teammates feed off of that.
2) DD: Who's the tidiest Texan?
Addae: I think I am. My locker is very organized. I want to have everything in order.
3) DD: What do you eat for breakfast at camp?
Addae: Four organic shelled eggs with spinach. Cheddar cheese on the top, after it's scrambled. Three slices of avocado, bacon, water and orange juice.
4) DD: Who's your favorite retired NFL player?
Addae: My favorite NFL player, rest in peace, is Sean Taylor.
5) DD: Who has the best hair on the team?
Addae: I'm a dread-head guy, so I've got to go with me, 'Hop (WR DeAndre Hopkins) and (WR Will) Fuller.
6 )DD: Which teammate gets you most pumped up?
Addae: (DE) J.J. (Watt) man. From the outside, never being around him to being his teammate now, just seeing how he works, how he goes about his business, all the success he's had, how he still continues to work and grind the way he does.
7) DD: Which teammate calms you down the most?
Addae: (CB Johnson) Bademosi. He always checks on me, asks me how I'm doing. How's my spirit. Good guy.
8) DD: What's the best part of camp?
Addae: The camaraderie you build with your teammates. Obviously just working and grinding and getting yourself ready for Week 1 in the season. But the camaraderie that you build with your teammates, it's almost like you're here all day, so you get to know each other. You build that bond and that brotherhood that you're going to need when you're out there when you're in between those white lines.
9 )DD: What's your favorite TV show now?
Addae: 'The Chi'. It's a Netflix series. 'The Chi', 'Ozark', me and my wife binge-watched both of those and we're waiting for the new seasons to come out. So if the producers of those two see this, let's get it moving.
10) DD: What was your favorite TV show when you were growing up?
Addae: 'Martin'. And I loved WWF.
11) DD: So who's your favorite wrestler?
Addae: The Rock.
12) DD: Who's the best dresser on the Texans?
Addae: It's between me, and I've seen Hop dress too. Hop's swaggy. I've seen him on Instagram with a different kind of look. He has a different swag but it's clean. I like it.
