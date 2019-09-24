The Leftovers: Power rankings, respect, pass rush

Joshua McCarty: Dear Drew, What can the Texans do to improve the secondary?

DD: The secondary, like the rest of the team, can always play better. But let's remember something: on the road, against a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback, with a Pro Bowl receiver at his disposal, the Texans secondary and the defense gave up just 20 points. In the second half, they surrendered only 3 points. Now, the main thing that can improve the secondary is continuing to see the work of the pass rush we saw last Sunday in Los Angeles. But let's also give some credit where it's due, because multiple guys in the front seven say they can't affect the quarterback if the secondary isn't covering and giving them a chance.

Lauren Gomez: Hi Drew.

DD: Hi Lauren.

Aaron Givens: Dear Drew, How do you see us slowing down Christian McCaffrey?

DD: Boy he's good, isn't he Aaron? In Weeks 1 and 3 he had over 100 yards on the ground. He's already scored three touchdowns this season. He's always a threat to catch the ball out of the backfield. The front seven will need a repeat of what they did last week. They were able to hold the Chargers running backs to 61 yards on 15 carries. McCaffrey can do some damage catching the ball, so it'll be fascinating to see who defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel matches him up with in situations where he lines up outside of the backfield.

Kevin Arnold: Dear Drew, Is Justin Reid ok?

DD: I think so. He left the game Sunday, but returned quickly. Reid spoke on Monday in the locker room to reporters, and he discussed how excited he is to square off against his brother Eric's team in Carolina.