The Leftovers: QB showdown, a Texan from past, new CB

Drew Dougherty has been the host of Texans TV since 2009. Fans sent him questions, via Facebook, and he answered a few in the video above. He answered many more in the article below.

James Garcia: Dear Drew, This week there is huge hype about the 2 quarterbacks, rightfully so. But what about the matchups between the receivers and secondaries? Who has the greatest advantage?

DD: Great question, James. Baltimore has a future Hall of Famer in Earl Thomas, III at safety. Cornerback Marcus Peters is in season five of his NFL career, and he already has 26 interceptions. This year alone, he's picked off four passes, and taken three of them to the house for scores. That playmaking duo alone is ultra-impressive, but Baltimore also has veterans in Brandon Carr and Jimmy Smith who've seen a lot, as well as a young, consistent corner in Marlon Humphrey.

But I'm not sure that defensive backfield has seen a pass-catching corps like DeAndre Hopkins, Kenny Stills, Keke Coutee, along with tight ends Darren Fells and Jordan Akins. Mix in Duke Johnson out of the backfield, and possibly Will Fuller V if he's back from injury, and it'll be a heck of a matchup.

Roman McPeake: Dear Drew, If you could pick one Texans player from the past and add him to this year's team, who would it be?

DD: I love these type of questions, and John Harris and I basically have a podcast that covers this type of thing in the offseason. You said the past, so I'll rule out any injured Texans and anybody that's still in the NFL on another team. The easy answer would be Andre Johnson or Arian Foster, but I think the Texans are pretty solid at the receiver and running back positions this year. So how about some help in the pass rush? For that, I'd turn to Mario Williams or Antonio Smith. Plug them in and see what they could do in getting after the quarterback.

Bruce Fox: Dear Drew, How many touchdowns for each quarterback?