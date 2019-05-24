The Leftovers: Rookie class expectations, Training Camp change, more

@benitosupreme_: Dear Drew, Do you think TE Kahale Warring would be close to an Owen Daniels replacement? We been missing that TE threat since his departure.
DD: While I'm excited about Warring's potential, let's tap the breaks on the Daniels comparison. He certainly has an intriguing skillset and athleticism, but Daniels played in multiple Pro Bowls and is the greatest tight end in franchise history. However, I'm bullish on the tight ends group in 2019, as Warring, Jordan Thomas, Jordan Akins and Darren Fells are all capable of creating mismatches.
Mike Ledesma Dear Drew, Is training camp being held in West Virginia? Would love the Texans to hold it in Austin like the Cowboys did in the 90's. Getting tired of Central Texas being Cowboy Country even though I see more Texans every year.
DD: No Mike, the Texans will be back in Houston this year for training camp. It'll start in late July, and they'll spend a part of a week in early August practicing with the Packers in Wisconsin before the preseason opener at Green Bay. There are no plans for the Texans to do camp in Austin, but that could certainly change in the future.
@DanielNunezRise Dear Drew, Will our offensive line protect Deshaun Watson this year?
DD: Yes. I think the combination of the linemen who played last year improving, along with the return of Seantrel Henderson and the addition of the Draft picks will raise the level of competition and in turn, the level of play. I also believe Fells will be a nice cushion, too. When I spoke with him last week, he jokingly referred to himself as a left, left tackle.
@briangrunt311 Dear Drew, Is a hotdog a sandwich?
DD: Of course not.
Clinton Polasek: Dear Drew, Who do you think will be the biggest standout of our rookie class?
DD: Lineman Max Scharping. He's a very impressive guy, and I think he'll find a way to get on the field and make an impact early. He's massive, super-smart, and though he might not pancake guys, he almost always seems to get the block made.
Samantha Hallas: Dear Drew, What's a typical day like for you at this point in the offseason?
DD: Depends on the day of the week. But I typically write an article or two, do a podcast, interview some players, do a bit of television, and attend a few meetings. Plus I mix in some pushups, planking, and light reading.
Juan Garza: Dear Drew, What do you think the chances are Jadeveon Clowney signs his tender and plays for the Texans this year, or that they get a deal done long term and he stays with our favorite team?
DD: Not sure either way, but I'm fairly certain you'll see him on the field, wrecking shop in Week 1 for the Texans.
@joelormsby Dear Drew, Sort me out with a Wembley ticket mate, I'll buy you a pint. Thanks.
DD: Word.
Ian Cottle: Dear Drew, Outside of RB Karan Higdon, who's an undrafted name we should know going into training camp?
DD: I'm guessing you're talking about the undrafted rookies, so I'd say keep an eye on receiver Johnnie Dixon from Ohio State, defensive end Albert Huggins from Clemson and running back Damarea Crockett from Missouri.
Rafael Pelayo: Dear Drew, How do they determine when we wear our full Battle Red uniforms? What can we do to wear it more often?
DD: Rafael, the Battle Reds can only be worn at home, and only twice per season, max. The marketing staff and in union with the football operations side ultimately decides what dates the Texans will wear Battle Red.
@nanipenajr: Dear Drew, There has been a lot of talk about finding our 4th WR. Is there any reason we can't go get Bruce Ellington back?
DD: He's a free agent, so the Texans could get him if they wanted. But I doubt they'll do that, as they have a pair of receivers in Keke Coutee and DeAndre Carter who sort of play the same spot as Ellington would.
@NiMoTX: Dear Drew, What's more likely: Texans keep 4 tight ends or 12 defensive backs?
DD: I really think you'll see four tight ends on this year's 53-man roster. Darren Fells, Jordan Thomas, Jordan Akins and Kahale Warring all give you a creativity for the offense because of their skillsets. Like I've mentioned many times this offseason: they're incredibly athletic. Fells and Akins were professionals in basketball and baseball, respectively. Thomas is enormous. Warring is an athletic freak.
@debbiethetexan: Dear Drew, what's your favorite color of cotton candy?
DD: Pink!
@Martin_E18 Dear Drew, How do you think our secondary would look this year?
DD: Hey Martin, hope you're doing great my friend. This year's secondary, especially at the safety spot, has a lot of experience. Tashaun Gipson and Jahleel Addae each started all 16 games last season with the Jaguars and Chargers, while Justin Reid started 12 games here in Houston. Johnathan Joseph is back at corner, and he'll be joined by free agent Bradley Roby, rookie Lonnie Johnson and a few others.
The Houston Texans roster in photos.