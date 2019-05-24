The Leftovers: Rookie class expectations, Training Camp change, more

@benitosupreme_: Dear Drew, Do you think TE Kahale Warring would be close to an Owen Daniels replacement? We been missing that TE threat since his departure.

DD: While I'm excited about Warring's potential, let's tap the breaks on the Daniels comparison. He certainly has an intriguing skillset and athleticism, but Daniels played in multiple Pro Bowls and is the greatest tight end in franchise history. However, I'm bullish on the tight ends group in 2019, as Warring, Jordan Thomas, Jordan Akins and Darren Fells are all capable of creating mismatches.

Mike Ledesma Dear Drew, Is training camp being held in West Virginia? Would love the Texans to hold it in Austin like the Cowboys did in the 90's. Getting tired of Central Texas being Cowboy Country even though I see more Texans every year.

DD: No Mike, the Texans will be back in Houston this year for training camp. It'll start in late July, and they'll spend a part of a week in early August practicing with the Packers in Wisconsin before the preseason opener at Green Bay. There are no plans for the Texans to do camp in Austin, but that could certainly change in the future.

@DanielNunezRise Dear Drew, Will our offensive line protect Deshaun Watson this year?

DD: Yes. I think the combination of the linemen who played last year improving, along with the return of Seantrel Henderson and the addition of the Draft picks will raise the level of competition and in turn, the level of play. I also believe Fells will be a nice cushion, too. When I spoke with him last week, he jokingly referred to himself as a left, left tackle.

@briangrunt311 Dear Drew, Is a hotdog a sandwich?

DD: Of course not.