The Leftovers: Starting quicker, trick plays, Will Fuller status

Raymund Vinalon: Dear Drew, What are the chances the Texans re-sign Hyde and TE Darren Fells to multi-year deals?

DD: Both guys have been key contributors this year, and it would make a lot of sense seeing them back in Houston. Chances are good, but they'll both likely have other suitors in free agency as well.

Taiylor Amerson: Dear Drew, Do you think the Texans have a chance at winning division playoffs?

DD: Of course. Will it be easy? Of course not. But they certainly have a chance. They won there in October, and we just saw the magic they pulled off last Saturday in the win over Buffalo. You can never count out a team led by Watson.

Aaron Givens: Dear Drew, If Fuller does not play, who do you think we'll need to have the biggest game offensively (besides Watson) for us to win￼?

DD: No matter which receivers line up, I believe the Texans need to and can run the ball against the Chiefs. It worked so well in your favor last time you played them. As Sean Pendergast pointed out on Texans Extra Points last week, when Hyde carried the ball 19 times or more in a game, they were 6-0 in the regular season. If he's getting the rock with regularity, it means things are clicking for the offense.