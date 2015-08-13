Tight ends group showing improvement

As a whole, the tight ends group made just 32 catches and scored three touchdowns in 2014. Graham, now entering his sixth NFL season, feels the group is "much further" in their knowledge of the offense than they were last year.

"I think, as a group, we want to be involved in the offense and we want to get open for the quarterbacks and blocking the run game and do whatever we're asked to do," Graham said. "So it's definitely something we've worked on in the offseason and in OTAs, so we're just trying to come out here on the practice field and perform."