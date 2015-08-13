Tight ends group showing improvement

Garrett Graham and the tight ends are making plays and garnering attention in Texans training camp.
"Garrett, that whole position has had a decent camp," head coach Bill O'Brien said Thursday. "Griff (Ryan Griffin) has been out a little bit, but he'll be back next week but that whole position has really improved. Garrett has had a good camp. He's been out there every day. C.J. (Fiedorowicz) is doing some good things. We've got some younger guys that are fighting through, and learning, and doing some good things. It's been a good position."
As a whole, the tight ends group made just 32 catches and scored three touchdowns in 2014. Graham, now entering his sixth NFL season, feels the group is "much further" in their knowledge of the offense than they were last year.
"I think, as a group, we want to be involved in the offense and we want to get open for the quarterbacks and blocking the run game and do whatever we're asked to do," Graham said. "So it's definitely something we've worked on in the offseason and in OTAs, so we're just trying to come out here on the practice field and perform."
The tight ends group also consists of Anthony Denham, who played in the final four games of 2014, as well as undrafted rookies Mike McFarland and Khari Lee competing for roster spots.
The Texans host the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in the 2015 preseason opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on ABC KTRK-13 and SportsRadio 610.