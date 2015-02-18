Titans looking for next J.J. Watt?

"We have to do what we feel like is the best for us at the quarterback position," Whisenhunt said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. "You weigh that against potentially what else is available. If there's somebody that you think is a guy like a J.J. Watt that's there and make that kind of impact on the game, you have to take all those things into consideration."

It may not be a far-fetched dream, either. USC defensive lineman Leonard Williams is touted by some as a potential No. 1 overall pick.

"Williams is only guy that fits that description -actually good comparison, stylistically," Texans sideline reporter and analyst John Harris said when he heard Whisenhunt's comments.

The Titans met with Williams, who said he does model his game after Watt, on Thursday night at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis

"Leonard Williams, from all the guys I've seen so far, has been the most dominating player," NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said. "Everything you want -- the size, the length, the explosiveness, the versatility. You can play him all over the line on defense." The Titans drafted quarterback Zach Mettenberger in the sixth round of last year's NFL Draft. The rookie made his first NFL start against the Texans in Week 8, but was unable to garner a win in six games. Still, the Titans have plenty of needs that can be addressed with their No. 2 pick.