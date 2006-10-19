Top Slice - Texans at Cowboys

| [
The Texans make plenty of plays on Sundays, but only one play can be the Churrascos' Top Slice!
Scroll down to view the contenders from the Texans' loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Texas Stadium, and vote for the Churrascos' Top Slice!
The winner was Mario Williams.
To view past contenders and winners, see below.
Texans-Dolphins (Oct. 1)
Kris Brown hits a 48-yard field goal, his second of the game, to give the Texans a 6-3 halftime lead.(39 votes - 13 percent)
Cornerback Phillip Buchanon evades several defenders on a 45-yard punt return that set up a score in the second quarter. (67 votes - 22 percent)
From the Texans' two-yard line, quarterback David Carr rolls right on a play fake and picks up nine yards on the run. (27 votes - nine percent)
CHURRASCOS' TOP SLICE- Rookie defensive end Mario Williams takes down running back Julius Jones behind the line of scrimmage. Williams finished with six tackles – a game-high for defensive linemen. (156 votes - 51 percent)
Wide receiver Kevin Walter picks up a key third down conversion on this 15-yard gain. (16 votes - five percent)
