Tundra Trip | On Location

Aug 13, 2021 at 05:17 PM

When people were asking me what 2021 game might be good for a road trip, there were many I could think of but Green Bay came up a lot. Yes, it's preseason but the Packers are one of the two oldest teams in the league and the oldest in their current spot, making the city an interesting place to visit.

Long ago there were the Decatur Staleys, Canton Bulldogs and yes, the Green Bay Packers. A walk through the Packer Hall of Fame might not be Canton but it's the next best thing and an NFL team actually plays here. Lambeau Field has been modernized in all the right places, but still oozes history.

Walk into the stadium and almost instantly you hear the ghost of NFL Films' John Facenda bellowing out "The frozen tundra…" You immediately search for the spot in the endzone where the winning touchdown was scored in the Ice Bowl. You're happy it was against Dallas (actually, that's a major editorial comment but I decided to go with it).

Green Bay is a small town by NFL standards, or maybe anyone's standards, and even though they turn this place into a much larger city on game days, Green Bay always holds onto its charm.

There are an endless amount of places to eat. And yes, cheese curds are everywhere. Our own John Harris was raised on them, as a pup in nearby Marinette (before he moved to Houston with his family in the 6th grade. In fact, why isn't HE writing this piece?).

Wisconsin is beautiful in the summer and has sharp teeth in the winter. The Packers are the rallying point. Some have said that they remind you of a college team. I feel like it's almost more of a high school tradition here. A town, a team and a dream (wait I stole this from Friday Night Lights! Sorry).

I'm no Packer fan. When the Cheeseheads descend upon NRG stadium, I'm really hoping they go home unhappy. But I respect the heritage and appreciate where they live, at least in the summer months.

Learn more about Texans Fan Packages.

📸 | Next Stop: Green Bay ✈

The Houston Texans are on their way to Green Bay to take on the Packers in Week 1 of the Preseason.

2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0045
1 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0050
2 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0048
3 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0037
4 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0034
5 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0043
6 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0047
7 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0039
8 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0001
9 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0044
10 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0040
11 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0042
12 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0041
13 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0035
14 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0049
15 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0038
16 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0036
17 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0032
18 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0033
19 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0030
20 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0046
21 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0031
22 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0027
23 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0029
24 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0028
25 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0026
26 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0024
27 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0025
28 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0023
29 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0022
30 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0021
31 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0019
32 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0016
33 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0020
34 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0014
35 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0018
36 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0017
37 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0015
38 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0013
39 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0011
40 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0008
41 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0010
42 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0009
43 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0007
44 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0006
45 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0003
46 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0004
47 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0002
48 / 49
2021_0813_Packers_Away_edits_0005
49 / 49
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Leaving for Las Vegas | On Location

The Houston Texans are heading to Sin City play the Raiders for Week 7.
news

Chi-Town Travel | On Location

The Houston Texans are heading north to play in Chicago for Week 3.
news

Destination: Denver

The Houston Texans will visit Denver for the seventh time in team history.
news

Visiting Los Angeles | On Location

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer prepares for the team's trip to LA.
news

Going to California | On Location

Marc Vandermeer shares his take on the City of San Francisco for Texans fans making the journey to the Texans-49ers matchup.
news

Journeying to Jacksonville | On Location

Marc Vandermeer shares his take on the City of Jacksonville for Texans fans making the journey to the Texans-Jaguars matchup.
news

Road Trip – Nashville, Tennessee | On Location

Marc Vandermeer shares his take on the City of Nashville for Texans fans making the journey to the Texans-Titans matchup.
news

Road Trip – South Florida Safari | On Location

Marc Vandermeer shares his take on the City of Miami for Texans fans making the journey to the Texans-Dolphins matchup.
news

Road Trip – Phoenix, Arizona | On Location

Marc Vandermeer shares his take on the City of Phoenix for Texans fans making the journey to the Texans-Cardinals matchup.
news

Road Trip – Buffalo, NY | On Location

Marc Vandermeer's shares his take on the City of Buffalo for Texans fans making the journey to the Texans-Bills matchup.
news

Texans Road Review – Cleveland | On Location

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts on the Traveling to Cleveland.
news

Dallas as a Destination | On Location

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts on the Traveling to Dallas.
Advertising