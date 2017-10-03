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Unofficial Depth Chart: Texans vs. Chiefs

Oct 03, 2017 at 11:30 AM
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The Houston Texans (2-2) will take on the Kansas City Chiefs (4-0) in Week 5 on Sunday Night
Football.

Kickoff at NRG Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT on NBC and Westwood One Radio for the team's annual Pink Ribbon Day, presented by Kroger.

Houston is coming off one of its best offensive performances in team history in a 57-14 victory over the Titans in Week 4. The 57 points were the most scored in a game in franchise history and the 43-point margin of victory was the largest in franchise history and the largest point differential of any divisional matchup in AFC South history.

Houston became the first NFL team to score 50-or-more points in a game since Jacksonville scored 51 in 2015 and scored the most points in a game by an NFL team since Seattle scored 58 in 2012.

Check out the full depth chart below.

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