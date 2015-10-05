Update on defensive injuries for Texans

The Texans have just a few days to recover from Sunday's loss to Atlanta with several defensive starters on the mend. Kareem Jackson had five tackles against the Falcons, but didn't play in the second half.
"Kareem Jackson underwent the concussion protocol yesterday," head coach Bill O'Brien said Monday. "I'm not sure yet, I haven't checked with the doctors whether he's been cleared or not."
Safety Quintin Demps and outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus did not practice Monday. Both are both day-to-day after also exiting Sunday's game early. Demps suffered a hamstring injury while Mercilus was injured in the third quarter with O'Brien described as "a leg bruise."
The (1-3) Texans host the (2-2) Colts on Thursday night with kickoff scheduled for 7:25 p.m. CT.