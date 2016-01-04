Updates on Clowney, Shorts and Washington

Jan 04, 2016 at 07:33 AM

The loss of left tackle Duane Brown was the major injury new of Monday, but Bill O'Brien had an update on three other key contributors as well.

Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, who left the win at Tennessee with a foot injury, and was inactive against the Jaguars, is doing better according to O'Brien.

"I'd say he's day-to-day," O'Brien said. "I think he feels pretty good today. We'll see how he feels tomorrow and then Wednesday."

The first overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft had 4.5 sacks in 2015.

 

Meanwhile, a pair of veteran receivers in Nate Washington and Cecil Shorts, III might be able to suit up against the Chiefs as well. Washington left Sunday's win over Jacksonville with a hip injury, while Shorts has been out since the Week 15 win at Indianapolis with a hamstring injury.

O'Brien termed Washington as "day-to-day" and was optimistic about Shorts.

"I would say that Cecil Shorts has a chance to play in the game on Saturday," O'Brien said.

Washington's caught 47 passes for 658 yards and four touchdowns. Shorts, has 42 catches for 484 yards and a pair of scores.

The players are off on Tuesday, and will return to the Houston Methodist Training Center for practice on Wednesday.

***Twitter.com/DoughertyDrew***

![](http://www.houstontexans.com/news/drewdownfield.html)

Texans celebrate division title

Texans players celebrated winning the AFC South Championship.

No Title
1 / 18
No Title
2 / 18
No Title
3 / 18
No Title
4 / 18
No Title
5 / 18
No Title
6 / 18
No Title
7 / 18
No Title
8 / 18
No Title
9 / 18
No Title
10 / 18
No Title
11 / 18
No Title
12 / 18
No Title
13 / 18
No Title
14 / 18
No Title
15 / 18
No Title
16 / 18
No Title
17 / 18
No Title
18 / 18
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

C.J. Stroud is back, and Kareem Jackson practices | 1-Minute Recap

In less than 60 seconds of reading, find out the latest from the Texans' Wednesday practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center. 
news

The latest on C.J. Stroud, Kareem Jackson's role & new colors | Fans Wanna Know

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about C.J. Stroud's availability for Sunday's game, what Kareem Jackson will mean to the defense, the new colors in the 2024 uniform and much more.
news

Texans vs. Browns | 5 Things to Watch

Here are five things to watch when the Houston Texans host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at NRG Stadium.
news

C.J. Stroud status, S.W.A.R.M. meaning, uniform upate | Fans Wanna Know

Texans TV's Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about C.J. Stroud, Tank Dell, the Oilers uniforms, the Texans uniform change and more.
news

Texans share division lead...but still on outside looking in at playoff berth

If the season ended today...the Houston Texans would not be in the NFL playoffs. But the season's not over, and there's still an excellent chance at making the postseason.
news

Case Keenum starts at quarterback vs. Titans

In Sunday's road game at Tennessee, veteran Case Keenum started at quarterback for the Houston Texans.
news

Texans at Titans | 5 Things to Watch

Here are five things to watch when the Houston Texans face the Tennessee Titans on the road in Week 15.
news

QB outlook for Sunday, Kicking game & tight ends | Fans Wanna Know

Houston Texans fans asked Drew Dougherty of Texans TV about the quarterback situation this weekend, the kicking game and more.
news

C.J. Stroud update, rookie growth, Wednesday practice | 1-minute recap

The Houston Texans practiced Wednesday afternoon, and head coach DeMeco Ryans gave the media an update on rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.
news

C.J. Stroud update, Drones, New Uniforms timeline | Fans Wanna Know

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about C.J. Stroud's comeback from a concussion, what's next at the quarterback position, drones, uniforms and more.
news

Playoffs still within reach for Houston Texans

Despite Sunday's road loss to the New York Jets, the Houston Texans are in the playoff hunt with four games remaining in the 2023 regular season. 
news

Texans at Jets | 5 Things to Watch

Here are five things to watch when the Houston Texans face the New York Jets on the road this Sunday at noon CT inside MetLife Stadium.
Advertising