Updates on Clowney, Shorts and Washington

Meanwhile, a pair of veteran receivers in Nate Washington and Cecil Shorts, III might be able to suit up against the Chiefs as well. Washington left Sunday's win over Jacksonville with a hip injury, while Shorts has been out since the Week 15 win at Indianapolis with a hamstring injury.

O'Brien termed Washington as "day-to-day" and was optimistic about Shorts.

"I would say that Cecil Shorts has a chance to play in the game on Saturday," O'Brien said.

Washington's caught 47 passes for 658 yards and four touchdowns. Shorts, has 42 catches for 484 yards and a pair of scores.