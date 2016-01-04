Updates on Clowney, Shorts and Washington

The loss of left tackle Duane Brown was the major injury new of Monday, but Bill O'Brien had an update on three other key contributors as well.
Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, who left the win at Tennessee with a foot injury, and was inactive against the Jaguars, is doing better according to O'Brien.
"I'd say he's day-to-day," O'Brien said. "I think he feels pretty good today. We'll see how he feels tomorrow and then Wednesday."
The first overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft had 4.5 sacks in 2015.
Meanwhile, a pair of veteran receivers in Nate Washington and Cecil Shorts, III might be able to suit up against the Chiefs as well. Washington left Sunday's win over Jacksonville with a hip injury, while Shorts has been out since the Week 15 win at Indianapolis with a hamstring injury.
O'Brien termed Washington as "day-to-day" and was optimistic about Shorts.
"I would say that Cecil Shorts has a chance to play in the game on Saturday," O'Brien said.
Washington's caught 47 passes for 658 yards and four touchdowns. Shorts, has 42 catches for 484 yards and a pair of scores.
The players are off on Tuesday, and will return to the Houston Methodist Training Center for practice on Wednesday.
