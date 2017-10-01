Vandermeer's View: Domination

I asked Andre Ware after the Texans blowout win what level of surprised he was. He said the score and margin were the surprise, not that the Texans were dominant. After all, the offense showed plenty of signs it was ready to explode. And the defense, which got a truckload of pressure on Tom Brady, just needed a fresh start and things might take care of themselves.

They did.

The day couldn't have started any better. Andre Hal had the first of his two picks off a third down pass by Marcus Mariota and the Texans started the game on a short field at the Tennessee 43-yard line. Moments later, Deshaun Watson who threw four TD passes, pitched the ball to Lamar Miller for a touchdown run to get the party started.