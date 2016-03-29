 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
VanderMock 2.0

Mar 29, 2016 at 03:12 AM
VanderMock 1.0 came out before the combine so of course my scouting reports have been adjusted (even though I really don't have any). Here is my latest version of what the Texans could do on draft weekend. I've had no conversations with the Texans staff (other than commenting on what's for lunch in the team cafeteria).

Round 1: Corey Coleman, WR, Baylor
It's been a great offseason for the offense with a new quarterback and running back, but the grocery shopping doesn't stop there. Bill O'Brien wants to avoid having to win games 10-6 and 16-10. It's time to add firepower, and the kid from Baylor could be a huge addition. He's super fast and the pundits say he compares to Emmanuel Sanders and John Brown. Order me some of that, please. Let this staff work him in with the rest of the weapons and watch the sparks fly.

Round 2: Jeremy Cash, S, Duke
He's a tackling machine, forces fumbles, is an All-American and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Cash originally signed with Ohio State before going to Durham. He's not known as an all-world cover guy, but Houston has Andre Hal to play deep. Cash projects to play closer to the line of scrimmage and light up running backs and tight ends. Let the staff go to work with him and you'll see results.

Round 3: Austin Hooper, TE, Stanford
Stanford had six tight end alums playing in the NFL last season. David Shaw, who could name his price to coach on Sundays, runs a pro style system that's grooms this position group well and Hooper will be the latest Cardinal big fella to catch NFL passes and cash big checks. He's 6-4, 255 and will probably bulk up more at this level. You'll love his hands and route running ability. The whole group could benefit from this pick up.

Round 4: Morgan Burns, CB Kansas State
"Wait, what?! A corner?" you say. "Aren't we loaded there already?" Stop hyperventilating. Yes, Burns will add depth, but he runs a sub 4.4 and could be the return man you've been dreaming about. You can't coach speed, height or being a left-handed pitcher. Besides, his last name is a verb in the return game context.

Round 5: Jacoby Brissett, QB, N.C. State
"Wait, a QB? We just signed Osweiler and there's Savage and…" There you go again. Take a deep breath. When you have six different quarterbacks start in the last two years I don't care if you just traded for Aaron Rodgers. You can never have enough of these guys. They have great value for trades or actually playing if you get another injury plague. Brissett has a frame from central casting (6-4, 230) and guys like Greg Cosell think he just might be the steal of the draft at this position.

Round 5 (that's right, 2 picks in the 5th): DeAndre Washington, RB, Texas Tech
I know what you're thinking, but see what I just wrote about quarterbacks. This is another one of those you-can-never-have-enough positions.  He led the Big 12 in rushing with almost 1,500 yards. He can also catch the ball out of the backfield. Oh, and he's from Missouri City. Oh, and Baylor can't be the only Texas school in this draft class.

Round 6: Antwaun Woods, DT, USC
So he's not a Sherman Tank sized guy. He still comes into this draft with a run-stopping resume for a big time program. He also had seven tackles for loss this year. He's overcome a lot of adversity in his life and is hungry to make plays for pay. Speaking of hungry, I'm headed to the team cafeteria.

