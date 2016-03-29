VanderMock 2.0

Round 3: Austin Hooper, TE, Stanford

Stanford had six tight end alums playing in the NFL last season. David Shaw, who could name his price to coach on Sundays, runs a pro style system that's grooms this position group well and Hooper will be the latest Cardinal big fella to catch NFL passes and cash big checks. He's 6-4, 255 and will probably bulk up more at this level. You'll love his hands and route running ability. The whole group could benefit from this pick up.

Round 4: Morgan Burns, CB Kansas State

"Wait, what?! A corner?" you say. "Aren't we loaded there already?" Stop hyperventilating. Yes, Burns will add depth, but he runs a sub 4.4 and could be the return man you've been dreaming about. You can't coach speed, height or being a left-handed pitcher. Besides, his last name is a verb in the return game context.

Round 5: Jacoby Brissett, QB, N.C. State

"Wait, a QB? We just signed Osweiler and there's Savage and…" There you go again. Take a deep breath. When you have six different quarterbacks start in the last two years I don't care if you just traded for Aaron Rodgers. You can never have enough of these guys. They have great value for trades or actually playing if you get another injury plague. Brissett has a frame from central casting (6-4, 230) and guys like Greg Cosell think he just might be the steal of the draft at this position.

Round 5 (that's right, 2 picks in the 5th): DeAndre Washington, RB, Texas Tech

I know what you're thinking, but see what I just wrote about quarterbacks. This is another one of those you-can-never-have-enough positions. He led the Big 12 in rushing with almost 1,500 yards. He can also catch the ball out of the backfield. Oh, and he's from Missouri City. Oh, and Baylor can't be the only Texas school in this draft class.