Victory Monday! Shout outs after a Texans win | Daily Brew

Happy Victory Monday!

Yesterday was a day of many firsts: the team's first win of the season, DeMeco Ryans' first victory as head coach, the first time we've seen a Texans fullback return a kickoff 85 yards for a score...

The triumph in Jacksonville was a hell of a lot of fun. On offense, defense and special teams, we saw the Texans make multiple game-changing plays.

There's a lot to dig into, but let's begin with those big plays.