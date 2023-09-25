Victory Monday! Shout outs after a Texans win | Daily Brew

Sep 25, 2023 at 09:22 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

230925-daily-brew

Happy Victory Monday!

Yesterday was a day of many firsts: the team's first win of the season, DeMeco Ryans' first victory as head coach, the first time we've seen a Texans fullback return a kickoff 85 yards for a score...

The triumph in Jacksonville was a hell of a lot of fun. On offense, defense and special teams, we saw the Texans make multiple game-changing plays.

There's a lot to dig into, but let's begin with those big plays.

Nobody details them and analyzes how they meant better than our good pal John Harris. He was on the sidelines yesterday as the radio sideline reporter and has this recap of the ones that turned the tide for the Texans.

With more on the first NFL regular season W for Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud, Deepi Sidhu has this.

Stroud's been making history in the first three games of his NFL career. ESPN's D.J. Bien-Aime did a good job detailing it here.

Rookie receiver Tank Dell continues to shine. He ignited the Texans' first touchdown drive Sunday with a 46-yard catch and helped slam the door on the Jaguars with his 68-yard scoring grab in the fourth quarter. The Daytona Beach native "balled out".

Fullback Andrew Beck sucked the wind out of the EverBank crowd yesterday. The Jaguars kicked a field goal to cut the Texans' lead to 17-10 with 4-plus minutes remaining in the third quarter. It was the second consecutive scoring drive for Jacksonville coming out of halftime, and it looked like they'd perhaps righted the proverbial ship. And then, Andrew Beck happened...

So how did Beck celebrate? By going to the Beyonce concert with his wife.

How about the offensive line? ZERO sacks allowed yesterday. Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle has more.

Jonathan Alexander wrote about the playmaking defense and the importance of safety Jimmie Ward's return.

Related Content

news

QB health, a classic and a TV convo | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer breaks down the week heading into the Jacksonville with top memories, top stories and what the Jaguars are saying.
news

Behind-the-scenes in Week 2, Nico Collins, Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce rumors | Daily Brew 

Check out some exclusive behind-the-scenes moments from Week 2, Nico Collins goes 1-on-1 to talk about his first 100-yard game, plus the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce rumors continue to heat up thanks to another Kelce. 
news

Back at it, Andre Johnson and Who's the Boss? | Daily Brew

The Texans are back on the field today, plus Andre Johnson and the Pro Football Hall of Fame is again a topic of discussion.
news

C.J. Stroud's impressive Houston debut, on to Jacksonville, Beyoncé Week | Daily Brew

What we learned from C.J. Stroud's performance Sunday, prepping for the Jaguars and increasing your odds for potential Beyoncé sightings around Houston. 
news

Turning points and C.J. Stroud's big day | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans fell to the Colts on Sunday at NRG Stadium. The morning after, here's a roundup of the main storylines.
news

Huge Crowd, High Schools and the Horseshoe | Daily Brew

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer chimes in with his thoughts on the weekend's game against the Colts and much more.
news

First 2023 home game, Top-5 rookie QBs, J.J. Watt on coming home | Daily Brew

A historic matchup between quarterbacks, getting ready for the Colts and J.J. Watt looks ahead to his homecoming at NRG Stadium in a few weeks. 
news

Volume up, C.J. Stroud's early grade, "Hair on Fire" | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are hoping for a loud crowd in Sunday's opener at NRG Stadium, and QB C.J. Stroud graded out favorably in his NFL debut. 
news

Positives from Baltimore, gearing up for Indy, AI robots | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans take one last look at Baltimore film before turning the page to Indianapolis, plus AI robots were watching the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
news

What went down in Baltimore? | Daily Brew

 The Houston Texans begin their second week of the regular season with a look back at what happened Sunday at Baltimore, and a sneak peak ahead of this weekend's opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.
news

The Opener, Uniform FAQs, the Legends | Daily Brew

Vandermeer shares his thoughts leading up to Week 1 in Baltimore 
Advertising