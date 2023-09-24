Texans at Jaguars, Week 3 | Big Play Breakdown

The Texans came out in 21 personnel (2 RB, 1 TE) and put FB ﻿Andrew Beck﻿ out wide to the right side of the formation. WR ﻿Robert Woods﻿ was in a condensed split (tight to the line) on the left side and Tank Dell was nearly the same distance in tight out to the right side. Beck went in motion, then circled back while QB ﻿C.J. Stroud﻿ took the snap. Stroud gave a quick play action fake to RB ﻿Dameon Pierce﻿ to draw LBs to the LOS. The Texans knew they would get post safety coverage so Tank ran a deep post from one side and Woods ran a deep dig from the other side. The problem was that Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins stayed too low to the LOS and never got back to his deep coverage. As he sprinted back into position, Tank ran right by everyone else. Stroud saw no one in the middle of the field and launched for the end zone. Dell, all 5-9, 165 of him, boxed out the defender trailing him and reeled in the pass before Jenkins could get back to him. That put the ball on the one yard line and RB Dameon Pierce plowed through two plays later for a 7-0 lead.