DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud react to first win 

Stroud has been open about the pressure he puts on himself. His motto, "Pressure is a privilege" is one that he embraces as the Texans No. 2 overall draft pick. Following his first NFL win, Stroud was, in fact, on the phone with his former college head coach immediately when the game ended.

"I just got off the phone with Coach (Ryan) Day and he kind of said some things to me that he used to always say to me when I was at Ohio State, that just resonated and I told him congrats and everything for the win from last night," Stroud said. "But what prepared me from college is working now in the league as well, and I think this is just the beginning. Like yeah, we won, let's throw it away. Watch the film, correct the issues, and let's go on to week four. Man, I think that's the next step is just doing it again, being consistent."