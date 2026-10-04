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Texans Inactives: Week 4 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Oct 04, 2026 at 10:30 AM

The Texans released their inactives list prior to Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Texans Inactives

  • Azeez Al-Shaair (LB No. 0)
  • Chris Braswell (DE No. 53)
  • Febechi Nwaiwu (G No. 64)
  • Nate Thomas (T No. 78)
  • Marlin Klein (TE No. 83)

View the Dallas Cowboys inactives here.

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