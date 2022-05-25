New offensive system underway at Texans OTAs

The Texans took another important step toward the start of 2022 season this week. Organized Team Activities (OTAs) began at the Houston Methodist Training Center, and so too, did Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton's new system.

Hamilton, who served as the Quarterbacks Coach for Houston last fall, is installing a new offense. Quarterback Davis Mills and Hamilton spent quite a bit of time together this offseason going over the new system, and the Texans were enthused by the first bit of work they did in it during OTAs.

"Pep, he is special and a great mind," Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks said. "I've got a lot of trust in him and just trying to help him be right. We love going to work with him every day."

Hamilton, who coordinated the Colts' offense from 2013 through 2015 in Indianapolis, brings 13 years of NFL coaching experience, and another decade's worth of work as a college coach. His extensive experience and expertise made a good first impression on new Offensive Lineman A.J. Cann.

"He knows his stuff," Cann, a veteran of seven NFL seasons said. "He's a very detailed coach. He shares a lot of information, but he makes sure we all know what we are doing, each and every day. It doesn't matter what it is. Something small going in. Something big going in. He's going to make sure we have a meeting to make sure everyone is on the same page and that's what you need in an offensive coordinator."

The Texans also need to run the ball better than they did in 2021, when they picked up an NFL-low 3.4 yards per carry. Well before OTAs started, Offensive Lineman Tytus Howard in April pointed to the emphasis on getting better on the ground.

"I think with Pep, his offense, we pride on being able to run the football," Howard said. "We didn't run the football well last year, so I look forward to being able to run the ball real well every game."