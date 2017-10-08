Whitney Mercilus exits game with chest injury

The Texans defense suffered a costly injury as Whitney Mercilus left the game with chest injury on Sunday night.
On the opening drive, Mercilus suffered a chest injury while making a tackle on Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson. Mercilus walked off the field after being examined by trainers, and would not return.
"I would say there's concern," head coach Bill O'Brien said after the game. "There's concern, yes."
Mercilus has missed just two games in his six seasons as a Texan. Through four games this year, the starting outside linebacker has recorded 10 tackles (nine solo), one quarterback hit, one tackle for loss, one sack and one forced fumble.
Watch Texans players warm up for Sunday Night Football.