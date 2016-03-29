Why A.J. Bouye wanted to re-sign with Houston

Cornerback A.J. Bouye, who re-signed with the Texans Monday, knew he wanted to return to the team where his NFL career began.
"It's just a long process and you don't even realize it, just trying to figure out where you're going to be or plans on where you want to be or what fits you best," Bouye said on Tuesday's Texans All Access show. "Just like I told my agent, I felt that what we have going on here in Houston is very promising and that was one of the reasons why I wanted to come back here and work with the guys."
Bouye will also have new teammates with the five new free agents signed by Houston, including quarterback Brock Osweiler and running back Lamar Miller. Osweiler texted Bouye after becoming a Texan.
"I was actually working out when I saw it come up and that actually got me very excited," Bouye said. "That was also one of the reasons also I wanted to come back because I'm just ready to compete with those guys. I've seen what they've done. I've seen what Lamar has done against us so it's just very motivating to know that you've got more offensive weapons to help out with the guys that we already have."
Bouye was a restricted free agent who met with other teams but ultimately signed his tender with Houston. The 24-year-old saw action in a career-high 15 games last season and had two interceptions, including the fourth quarter pick off Matt Hasselbeck to seal the team's first win in Indianapolis.
Bouye has been working out in Tucker, Georgia with teammate Akeem Dent and Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green. Players will return on April 18 for the offseason workouts.
Bouye says he's not the only one ready to get back to work.
"We already know where we want to go and what we've got to do to get there and I think that everybody on this team is willing to sacrifice to get there," Bouye said.
Bouye finished the 2015 season with 14 solo tackles, six passes defensed and two interceptions. In 2014, he set career highs in every category as he tied for the team lead with three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.
