Why Alfred Blue didn't start vs. Patriots

Dec 17, 2015 at 10:20 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

It's no secret the Texans have been using a running back by committee approach since Arian Foster landed on injured reserve on Oct. 27.

However, Alfred Blue disappeared from the starting lineup on Sunday night against New England. More surprising was the fact that Blue did not get a single carry in the 27-6 loss. Blue's absence on offense wasn't a performance-related decision, head coach Bill O'Brien said Thursday.

"Alfred Blue was pretty banged up last week," O'Brien said. "It had nothing to do with we didn't feel like he could help us against New England. It was more about how he practiced during the week. He hasn't been able to practice a lot so we really wanted to use him on special teams which we did and then wasn't sure how much he could get on offense."

Blue is expected to return to the running back rotation, consisting of Chris Polk, Jonathan Grimes, and Akeem Hunt, this week at Indianapolis. Blue currently has a team-high 444 yards rushing through 13 games with eight starts.

"We'll use all those guys in different ways kind of like we've been doing all year," O'Brien said.

The (6-7) Texans will kick off against the (6-7) Colts on Sunday at noon CT. Both teams are vying for the AFC South division title with just three games remaining in the 2015 season.

Pregame: Texans vs. Patriots

Check out some of the best pregame shots from Sunday night's game against the Patriots.

No Title
1 / 87
No Title
2 / 87
No Title
3 / 87
No Title
4 / 87
No Title
5 / 87
No Title
6 / 87
No Title
7 / 87
No Title
8 / 87
No Title
9 / 87
No Title
10 / 87
No Title
11 / 87
No Title
12 / 87
No Title
13 / 87
No Title
14 / 87
No Title
15 / 87
No Title
16 / 87
No Title
17 / 87
No Title
18 / 87
No Title
19 / 87
No Title
20 / 87
No Title
21 / 87
No Title
22 / 87
No Title
23 / 87
No Title
24 / 87
No Title
25 / 87
No Title
26 / 87
No Title
27 / 87
No Title
28 / 87
No Title
29 / 87
No Title
30 / 87
No Title
31 / 87
No Title
32 / 87
No Title
33 / 87
No Title
34 / 87
No Title
35 / 87
No Title
36 / 87
No Title
37 / 87
No Title
38 / 87
No Title
39 / 87
No Title
40 / 87
No Title
41 / 87
No Title
42 / 87
No Title
43 / 87
No Title
44 / 87
No Title
45 / 87
No Title
46 / 87
No Title
47 / 87
No Title
48 / 87
No Title
49 / 87
No Title
50 / 87
No Title
51 / 87
No Title
52 / 87
No Title
53 / 87
No Title
54 / 87
No Title
55 / 87
No Title
56 / 87
No Title
57 / 87
No Title
58 / 87
No Title
59 / 87
No Title
60 / 87
No Title
61 / 87
No Title
62 / 87
No Title
63 / 87
No Title
64 / 87
No Title
65 / 87
No Title
66 / 87
No Title
67 / 87
No Title
68 / 87
No Title
69 / 87
No Title
70 / 87
No Title
71 / 87
No Title
72 / 87
No Title
73 / 87
No Title
74 / 87
No Title
75 / 87
No Title
76 / 87
No Title
77 / 87
No Title
78 / 87
No Title
79 / 87
No Title
80 / 87
No Title
81 / 87
No Title
82 / 87
No Title
83 / 87
No Title
84 / 87
No Title
85 / 87
No Title
86 / 87
No Title
87 / 87
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

*Twitter.com/DeepSlant*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cal McNair returned to Reddit Thursday night for an AMA 

Texans Chairman and CEO (and Grill Master) Cal McNair was back on /r/Texans Thursday night answering fan questions. He talked uniforms, stadium, Caltober and P.O.P.
news

J.J. Watt named 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year | Moments That Make You Smile Champion

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was named the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.
news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Hopkins on Deshaun Watson: We can be the best

DeAndre Hopkins believes he and Deshaun Watson can be the best duo in the league.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.
Advertising