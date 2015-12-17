Why Alfred Blue didn't start vs. Patriots

It's no secret the Texans have been using a running back by committee approach since Arian Foster landed on injured reserve on Oct. 27.
However, Alfred Blue disappeared from the starting lineup on Sunday night against New England. More surprising was the fact that Blue did not get a single carry in the 27-6 loss. Blue's absence on offense wasn't a performance-related decision, head coach Bill O'Brien said Thursday.
"Alfred Blue was pretty banged up last week," O'Brien said. "It had nothing to do with we didn't feel like he could help us against New England. It was more about how he practiced during the week. He hasn't been able to practice a lot so we really wanted to use him on special teams which we did and then wasn't sure how much he could get on offense."
Blue is expected to return to the running back rotation, consisting of Chris Polk, Jonathan Grimes, and Akeem Hunt, this week at Indianapolis. Blue currently has a team-high 444 yards rushing through 13 games with eight starts.
"We'll use all those guys in different ways kind of like we've been doing all year," O'Brien said.
The (6-7) Texans will kick off against the (6-7) Colts on Sunday at noon CT. Both teams are vying for the AFC South division title with just three games remaining in the 2015 season.
