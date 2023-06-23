Will Anderson, Jr. wasted no time in making big impression

The greatest player in team history, J.J. Watt, is also a fan, and looks forward to meeting up with Anderson this fall. Jerry Hughes, who rang up nine sacks in his 13th NFL season last fall, explained how Anderson hasn't wasted any time in seeking improvement.

"Not afraid to sit in the front of the classroom, ask questions, be repetitive so he can make sure he understands what the coaches are asking him to go out there and perform and do," Hughes said. "I think that's just key. He has all of the physical tools to go out there and be a freak of nature and wreak havoc for four quarters."

Hughes also pointed out, however, that Anderson doesn't need any pushing or prodding on the field. The young defensive end isn't shy about being aggressive.

"That's something you really love to see early on where you have to pull him back versus encouraging him to kind of be aggressive, trying to get him to use different techniques," Hughes said. "He's here early, getting in with all the coaches. That's what you want to see from a young player, someone who is eager to learn and doing all the right things early on."

Taken one spot after quarterback C.J. Stroud, Anderson and the young signal-caller have also made those at the very top of the organization take notice.