Will Anderson signs, 99 Days of Watt, GMA arrives in Houston | Daily Brew

This Monday Daily Brew will get you ready for your week with a J.J. Watt-sized countdown to his return to NRG, what you missed at a dodgeball tournament filled with current and former Houston Texans, a Good Morning America cameo and more.

First up, Will Anderson Jr. signed his rookie deal officially late Friday. In just two short months, the Texans No. 3 overall pick had an impressive OTA and minicamp.

Chester Pitts, now a member of the Texans Legend Community, raised money for his foundation, Carson Parke, through the dodgeball tournament with the ultimate most dopest name, The Ultimate Most Dopest Dodgeball Charity Challenge. Andre Johnson didn't dodge the topic of how excited he is to see this Texans team led by his former teammate, DeMeco Ryans.

And the countdown to J.J. Watt's Ring of Honor ceremony has officially begun. Expect 99 days of Watt content leading up to the finale, Watt's return to NRG Stadium to see his name hoisted into the rafters, on Oct. 1, 2023. If you've forgotten what some of those 99 moments could be, John Harris will refresh your memory.

GMA's United States of Breakfast arrived in Houston on Monday morning. Former Texans TE and now Legend Owen Daniels had the tough job of eating chicken and waffles as one of the celebrity judges.

