Will Anderson signs, 99 Days of Watt, GMA arrives in Houston | Daily Brew

Jun 26, 2023 at 09:51 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

This Monday Daily Brew will get you ready for your week with a J.J. Watt-sized countdown to his return to NRG, what you missed at a dodgeball tournament filled with current and former Houston Texans, a Good Morning America cameo and more.

First up, Will Anderson Jr. signed his rookie deal officially late Friday. In just two short months, the Texans No. 3 overall pick had an impressive OTA and minicamp.

Will Anderson, Jr. wasted no time in making big impression

Chester Pitts, now a member of the Texans Legend Community, raised money for his foundation, Carson Parke, through the dodgeball tournament with the ultimate most dopest name, The Ultimate Most Dopest Dodgeball Charity Challenge. Andre Johnson didn't dodge the topic of how excited he is to see this Texans team led by his former teammate, DeMeco Ryans.

Andre Johnson reflects on Texans’ outlook, DeMeco Ryans, Hall of Fame after winning charity dodgeball challenge

99 Days until J.J. Watt is in the Texans Ring of Honor

And the countdown to J.J. Watt's Ring of Honor ceremony has officially begun. Expect 99 days of Watt content leading up to the finale, Watt's return to NRG Stadium to see his name hoisted into the rafters, on Oct. 1, 2023. If you've forgotten what some of those 99 moments could be, John Harris will refresh your memory.

GMA's United States of Breakfast arrives in Houston, Owen Daniels judges the competition

GMA's United States of Breakfast arrived in Houston on Monday morning. Former Texans TE and now Legend Owen Daniels had the tough job of eating chicken and waffles as one of the celebrity judges.

Other Texans Talk:

Texans Slated To Carry Over $30 Million in Dead Cap Space in 2023

Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson To Improve Texans Depth At Wide Receiver

DeMeco Ryans' Texans 'In A Really Good Spot' Ahead of Training Camp

Star CB: ‘Phenomenal’ Texans’ Derek Stingley Jr. Deserves More’ Credit’

'Can't Lose!' Laremy Tunsil Named Texans Most Valuable Non-QB

Lessons Learned: Texans Ready to Shed 'Maybe Next Year' Mindset?

Texans QBs coach Jerrod Johnson teaches fundamentals at NFL Quarterback Coaching Summit

National Mascot Hall of Fame to announce official 2023 inductees; Houston Texans’ Toro among nominees

Elsewhere...

Harry Styles sang about Watermelon Sugar, but perhaps he should come up with a song called "Watermelon Snow" thanks to this phenomenon occurring in the Utah mountains.

And speaking of music, you can't break her soul. Houston's own Beyoncé cleaned up at the BET Awards Sunday night.

Related Content

news

Texans training staff put to the test, top slot defenders, Hard Knocks| Daily Brew

The Houston Texans training staff tells a harrowing story of team paramedic Brad Wilson suffering cardiac arrest on the road, the Texans have a pair of the NFL's top slot defenders and is Hard Knocks headed for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets?

news

Stories of DeMeco Ryans, Top All-Time Texans, burger wars | Daily Brew

Former Texans share their favorite DeMeco Ryans memories, C.J. Stroud is friends with Alex Bregman, plus the NBA Draft creates a burger controversy in Friday's Daily Brew.

news

Burning questions: Is Derek Stingley Jr. poised for a breakout season, plus what's with this HEAT?| Daily Brew

Derek Stingley Jr. looks forward to a big Year 2, players joke about the Houston heat and a social media cage fight for the ages in Thursday's Daily Brew.

news

Who would you add? Plus, Happy Texans bday | Daily Brew

The All-32 NFL Draft is re-visited. If you don't know what that means, no sweat. Just read below and then do one with your friends.

news

C.J. Stroud chatter, J.J. Watt's next move...and Bo Jackson | Daily Brew

QB C.J. Stroud, Ring of Honoree J.J. Watt and SuperHero Bo Jackson all check in on the latest Daily Brew.

news

Juneteenth, Father's Day and more | Daily Brew

The Texans are celebrating Juneteenth, celebrated Father's Day over the weekend, and are in the midst of the 6-week break before training camp.

news

Don't get soft, cut some hair, Haywood Jeffires & more | Daily Brew

This Daily Brew has a reminder by DeMeco Ryans before the long break, some more memories of J.J. Watt, and an appreciation of a great Houston wide receiver.

news

A signing, some boxing, and Forrest Gump | Daily Brew

News about a Houston Texans signing, the run defense getting bolstered and a Forrest Gump lookalike dominate today's Daily Brew.

news

Minicamp is over, Mike Leach to the Hall, 1990's news | Daily Brew

The Texans wrapped up their offseason conditioning program Wednesday with the final Veteran Minicamp. Also, Mike Leach is headed to a Hall of Fame, and some delicious 1990's tidbits are on the menu.

news

Veteran Minicamp and J.J. Watt Ring of Honor reaction | Daily Brew

Veteran Minicamp is here, the world reacts to J.J. Watt's return to Houston and QB news in today's edition of Daily Brew.

news

J.J. Watt returns home, Aaron Rodgers at the Tonys | Daily Brew

Monday's Daily Brew is all about J.J. Watt being the 6.12.23 surprise, plus a hilarious college baseball interview and Aaron Rodgers at the Tonys.

Advertising