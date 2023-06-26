GMA's United States of Breakfast arrives in Houston, Owen Daniels judges the competition

Houston was the latest stop on ABC's Good Morning America for its "United States of Breakfast/Best Breakfast" competition Monday morning.

Former Houston Texans two-time Pro Bowl tight end Owen Daniels served as one of three judges, along with Eddie Jackson (chef, TV personality on Food Network and former NFL player) and Erica Simon (ABC-13 co-anchor). ABC News' Lara Spencer was on the ground in Houston as the trio of judges tasted their way through the local competitors, Breakfast Klub and Dandelion Café, to find the best chicken and waffles in town.

The Houston-edition of GMA's breakfast battle took place at St. Arnold's Brewing Company just north of downtown Houston with TORO, Houston Texans Cheerleaders and the Texans drumline also present.

This week, Houston is the first of four cities having local chefs and restaurants compete to be the "best breakfast food" in town. In each city, three local judges vote on their favorite dishes and the winners from each city will go to New York for the finals and then be crowned to have the ultimate breakfast food.

Chef J.C. Ricks, owner of the winning Dandelion Café, will travel to GMA's studios in Times Square this Friday, where he'll compete for the $10,000 grand prize against the other first-round winners from Cleveland, Boston and Philadelphia.

Last year, Bun B's Trill Burger was crowned the best burger in the country on GMA's "United States of Burgers."

Check out the full segment here.

