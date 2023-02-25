17 facts about Texans Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke | Get to Know

Feb 24, 2023 at 11:27 PM
Houston Texans Staff

The Texans recently hired Matt Burke to be their Defensive Coordinator. The Massachusetts native most-recently coached the Cardinals defensive linemen last fall. Here are 17 things to know about Burke.

  1. Born in Hudson, Massachusetts
  2. Valedictorian of Hudson High School, Class of 1994
  3. Starred on HHS football, basketball and track & field teams
  4. Played safety in college at Dartmouth
  5. Served as an Assistant Coach at Bridgton Academy in 1998 and 1999
  6. Was a graduate assistant at Boston College from 2000 through 2002, where he earned a Master's Degree
  7. At Harvard in 2003, Burke was an Assistant Coach
  8. First NFL job came with the Tennessee Titans in 2004. Spent two years as an Administrative Assistant, and then two more years as a Defense Quality Control Coach.
  9. Spent five seasons (2009-2013) as the linebackers of the Detroit Lions
  10. Held the same position in 2014 and 2015 with the Begnals
  11. In 2016, Burke coached the linebackers for the Miami Dolphins
  12. He was the Dolphins Defensive Coordinator the next two seasons
  13. 2019 and 2020 saw Burke head to Philadelphia for a season as the Defensive Special Assistant and the next as the Run game coordinator/Defensive Line Coach
  14. In 2021, Burke was the Game Management Coach for the New York Jets
  15. Last season was spent with the Arizona Cardinals as their Defensive Line Coach
  16. Climbed Mount Kilimanjaro
  17. Has traveled extensively around the world

