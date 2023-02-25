17 facts about Texans Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke | Get to Know

The Texans recently hired Matt Burke to be their Defensive Coordinator. The Massachusetts native most-recently coached the Cardinals defensive linemen last fall. Here are 17 things to know about Burke.
- Born in Hudson, Massachusetts
- Valedictorian of Hudson High School, Class of 1994
- Starred on HHS football, basketball and track & field teams
- Played safety in college at Dartmouth
- Served as an Assistant Coach at Bridgton Academy in 1998 and 1999
- Was a graduate assistant at Boston College from 2000 through 2002, where he earned a Master's Degree
- At Harvard in 2003, Burke was an Assistant Coach
- First NFL job came with the Tennessee Titans in 2004. Spent two years as an Administrative Assistant, and then two more years as a Defense Quality Control Coach.
- Spent five seasons (2009-2013) as the linebackers of the Detroit Lions
- Held the same position in 2014 and 2015 with the Begnals
- In 2016, Burke coached the linebackers for the Miami Dolphins
- He was the Dolphins Defensive Coordinator the next two seasons
- 2019 and 2020 saw Burke head to Philadelphia for a season as the Defensive Special Assistant and the next as the Run game coordinator/Defensive Line Coach
- In 2021, Burke was the Game Management Coach for the New York Jets
- Last season was spent with the Arizona Cardinals as their Defensive Line Coach
- Climbed Mount Kilimanjaro
- Has traveled extensively around the world