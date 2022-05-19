Meet DB Kendall Sheffield

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans.
Get to know DB Kendall Sheffield, acquired via waivers May 17, 2022.
Full name: Kendall Sheffield
Position: Defensive back
Height/Weight: 5-10, 212
Hometown: Missouri City, Texas
School: Ohio State
- Drafted by Atlanta in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, Sheffield played three seasons (2019-21) with the Falcons. He appeared in 38 games with 20 starts and recorded 97 tackles (69 solo), six passes defensed and one forced fumble.
- As a rookie, Sheffield also forced a fumble on special teams against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 15, 2019.
- Sheffield grew up in Missouri City, Texas and attended Thurgood Marshall High School. In track and field, he won the 2014 Texas state 5A 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles championships and repeated as 110-meter champion in 2015.
- In football, Sheffield was an all-USA first-team selection by USA Today and a first-team Associated Press Texas 5A all-state selection in 2014. Sheffield signed with Alabama and then redshirted the 2015 season with the Crimson Tide before transferring to Blinn College in Brenham, Texas.
- Rated the No. 1 cornerback coming out of junior college by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports, Blinn played defensive back and scored touchdowns on both punt and kickoff returns for Blinn in 2016.
- After his stint with Blinn, Sheffield played two seasons (2017-18) with the Buckeyes. He earned 2018 All-Big Ten honorable mention honors after recording a team-high 10 passes defensed and finishing with 34 tackles (26 solo), two tackles for loss, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 14 starts at cornerback.
- In 2018, Sheffield was named fastest player in college football by NFL.com after breaking the Ohio State track and field school record in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.663. The previous record had stood for 23 years.