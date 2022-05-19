Meet DB Kendall Sheffield

May 19, 2022 at 01:07 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans.

Get to know DB Kendall Sheffield, acquired via waivers May 17, 2022.

Full name: Kendall Sheffield

Position: Defensive back

Height/Weight: 5-10, 212

Hometown: Missouri City, Texas

School: Ohio State

  • Drafted by Atlanta in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, Sheffield played three seasons (2019-21) with the Falcons. He appeared in 38 games with 20 starts and recorded 97 tackles (69 solo), six passes defensed and one forced fumble.
  • As a rookie, Sheffield also forced a fumble on special teams against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 15, 2019.
  • Sheffield grew up in Missouri City, Texas and attended Thurgood Marshall High School. In track and field, he won the 2014 Texas state 5A 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles championships and repeated as 110-meter champion in 2015.
  • In football, Sheffield was an all-USA first-team selection by USA Today and a first-team Associated Press Texas 5A all-state selection in 2014. Sheffield signed with Alabama and then redshirted the 2015 season with the Crimson Tide before transferring to Blinn College in Brenham, Texas.
  • Rated the No. 1 cornerback coming out of junior college by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports, Blinn played defensive back and scored touchdowns on both punt and kickoff returns for Blinn in 2016.
  • After his stint with Blinn, Sheffield played two seasons (2017-18) with the Buckeyes. He earned 2018 All-Big Ten honorable mention honors after recording a team-high 10 passes defensed and finishing with 34 tackles (26 solo), two tackles for loss, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 14 starts at cornerback.
  • In 2018, Sheffield was named fastest player in college football by NFL.com after breaking the Ohio State track and field school record in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.663. The previous record had stood for 23 years.

Browse tickets for the 2022 season now!

Related Content

news

10 things to know about CB coach Dino Vasso

Here are 10 things to know about Houston Texans cornerbacks coach Dino Vasso.

news

11 things to know about WR Coach Robert Prince | Daily Brew

Houston Texans wide receiver coach Robert Prince comes to Houston from the Detroit Lions, and has a fascinating life journey.

news

13 Things to Know about Safeties Coach Greg Jackson | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Safeties Coach Greg Jackson is new to the team's staff in 2021, and brings a wealth of NFL and NCAA experience.

news

10 Things to Know about TE Coach Andy Bischoff

Here are 10 things to know about Tight Ends Coach Andy Bischoff.

news

10 Things to Know About Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross

Here are 10 things  things to know about Texans special teams coordinator Frank Ross.

news

12 Things to Know About O-line Coach James Campen

Here are things to know about Texans offensive line coach James Campen.

news

13 Things to Know About QB Coach Pep Hamilton | Daily Brew

Here are things to know about Houston Texans passing game coordinator/Quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton.

Advertising