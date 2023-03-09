Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik's time at PFF "beneficial"

Mar 09, 2023 at 02:47 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Bobby Slowik's winding path to the Texans Offensive Coordinator position took an interesting 3-year pit stop.

From 2014 through 2016, Slowik worked as an analyst at Pro Football Focus. Sandwiched around that time, Slowik rose through the coaching ranks in Washington, starting out as a video assistant in 2010 before becoming an assistant on the defensive side of the ball for the next three years.

After his stint at PFF, Slowik joined the 49ers as a defensive assistant in 2017 and transitioned to the offensive side of the ball in 2019. His time in San Francisco culminated as the Offensive Passing Game Coordinator in 2022.

The PFF detour was an atypical stop in any coaching path, but it's one for which Slowik is thankful.

"That was definitely unique," Slowik said in a Wednesday press conference. "I don't think there are many coaches that went that direction. I learned a lot in my time there. They have phenomenal people at Pro Football Focus."

Slowik explained the way PFF operated was eye-opening and educational.

"They almost tried to take what I was used to watching as far as subjectivity and objectivity and flipped it on its head," Slowik said. "I learned a lot. There are many different ways to look at the game. There are many different ways to break it down. A lot of different angles you can take as far as how you splice it up."

The new offensive play-caller wants the Texans unit to be fast, physical and tough. Slowik will go about that with a perspective that was partially influenced—and changed, even—by his time spent with PFF.

"It was beneficial to me getting a different vantage point," Slowik said. "I always think different versions of information is helpful. It kind of helps shape who you are as a coach and as a person."

Slowik and the Texans can begin their offseason conditioning program on Monday, April 3, which is two weeks earlier than teams that don't have a new head coach.

Related Content

news

17 facts about Texans Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke | Get to Know

Texans Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke has almost two decades of experience in the NFL. He's also climbed a mountain.

news

12 things to know about Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik

Bobby Slowik is the Texans Offensive Coordinator and he comes from a coaching family. The former college wide receiver took an interesting break from his own coaching journey along the way to becoming the newest OC.

news

Meet DB Kendall Sheffield

Get to know DB Kendall Sheffield, acquired via waivers May 17, 2022.

news

10 things to know about CB coach Dino Vasso

Here are 10 things to know about Houston Texans cornerbacks coach Dino Vasso.

news

11 things to know about WR Coach Robert Prince | Daily Brew

Houston Texans wide receiver coach Robert Prince comes to Houston from the Detroit Lions, and has a fascinating life journey.

news

13 Things to Know about Safeties Coach Greg Jackson | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Safeties Coach Greg Jackson is new to the team's staff in 2021, and brings a wealth of NFL and NCAA experience.

news

10 Things to Know about TE Coach Andy Bischoff

Here are 10 things to know about Tight Ends Coach Andy Bischoff.

news

10 Things to Know About Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross

Here are 10 things  things to know about Texans special teams coordinator Frank Ross.

news

12 Things to Know About O-line Coach James Campen

Here are things to know about Texans offensive line coach James Campen.

news

13 Things to Know About QB Coach Pep Hamilton | Daily Brew

Here are things to know about Houston Texans passing game coordinator/Quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton.

Advertising