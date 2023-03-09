Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik's time at PFF "beneficial"

"That was definitely unique," Slowik said in a Wednesday press conference. "I don't think there are many coaches that went that direction. I learned a lot in my time there. They have phenomenal people at Pro Football Focus."

Slowik explained the way PFF operated was eye-opening and educational.

"They almost tried to take what I was used to watching as far as subjectivity and objectivity and flipped it on its head," Slowik said. "I learned a lot. There are many different ways to look at the game. There are many different ways to break it down. A lot of different angles you can take as far as how you splice it up."

The new offensive play-caller wants the Texans unit to be fast, physical and tough. Slowik will go about that with a perspective that was partially influenced—and changed, even—by his time spent with PFF.

"It was beneficial to me getting a different vantage point," Slowik said. "I always think different versions of information is helpful. It kind of helps shape who you are as a coach and as a person."