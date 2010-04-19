2010 Path to the Draft: Wide receiver

According to the National Football Post, Central Michigan wide receiver Antonio Brown is a potential late-round target for the Texans.





EDITOR'S NOTE: The views expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of the Texans organization. The article is part of our 2010 Path to the Draft coverage presented by FOX Sports Houston.

There are a couple of positions the Texans are expected to address early in the 2010 draft.

Wide receiver is not one of them.

The Texans had the top passing offense in the league last season, led by Andre Johnson. For the second consecutive season, Johnson topped 1,500 yards, led the league in receiving and was named first-team All-Pro.

There's outstanding depth along with Johnson. The Texans re-signed starter Kevin Walter this offseason and are expecting big things from explosive three-year veteran Jacoby Jones. They have a dependable slot receiver in David Anderson, a speedy deep threat in André Davis and a veteran utility man in Glenn Martinez.

If the Texans are to draft a receiver later this week, special teams ability almost certainly will be taken into consideration. Jones, Davis, Martinez and Anderson all have returned kicks or punts at some point during their time in Houston.

Analysis from the National Football PostIn an exclusive for HoustonTexans.com, Wes Bunting and Joe Fortenbaugh of of the National Football Post examine the wide receiver group as it relates to the Texans and the 2010 draft.

Synopsis:



The good news for the Houston Texans is that if they decide to add some depth to the wide receiver position next week, they won't have to do it until later in the draft. Houston ranked first in the NFL in passing offense in 2009 (290.9), fifth in touchdown passes (29) and 10th in points per game (24.2). Clearly, they don't have trouble throwing the football.

However, should the Texans decide to bring in another wideout to play alongside Pro Bowler Andre Johnson and Kevin Walter, here are a few potential prospects they could target:

1. Damian Williams, USC: Williams (6-1, 197) is an intelligent receiver who not only runs sharp routes but also does a great job changing speeds and setting up corners before his breaks. He possesses a good first step off the ball, but it's his balance and footwork that allow him to cleanly put his foot on the ground and suddenly change directions. He plays with a nice combination of savvy and athleticism and knows how to separate/uncover vs. both man and zone coverages. Williams has the ability to pluck the ball away from his frame but too often lets throws get into his body over the middle of the field.

2. Chris Bell, Norfolk State: A big, physically put-together wideout who looked like a man among boys at the I-AA level, Bell (6-2, 211) possesses a decent first step off the line but is a powerful route runner who picks up speed as he goes and has a physical element to his game. He lacks elite speed, but tracks the ball well downfield and showcases the coordination to adjust and haul in the tough catch. He isn't afraid to be physical off the line and displays the ability to drop his shoulder and rip his way through press coverage on his outside release. Bell isn't a polished route runner, is consistently asked to run the nine route or crossing routes underneath and still has a long way to go in that respect.

3. Antonio Brown, Central Michigan: Brown (5-10, 186) is a thinly built wide receiver prospect who lacks ideal girth and overall power. But he's explosive off the line, gets up to speed quickly and has the second gear to threaten defenses vertically. He looks effortless when asked to change directions at full speed, is sudden out of his breaks and possesses the body control to set up defenders and accelerate toward daylight. Brown is shifty with the ball in his hands and has an ability to make a man miss and create after the catch. He locates the ball well downfield and does a nice job maintaining his concentration, extending his arms and hanging on to the ball over the middle of the field.

4. Seyi Ajirotutu, Fresno State: A big, physical receiver who showcases good short-area quickness and body control as a route runner, Ajirotutu (6-3, 204) plucks the ball well with his hands and showcases good physicality after the catch. He isn't afraid to use his length to stiff-arm defenders in space. He lacks a great initial burst off the line, but does a nice job planting his foot and getting out of his breaks once he gets into his route. Ajurotutu showcases good balance as a route runner and uses his body well to get inside the corners, using his frame to shield the ball. He does a great job fighting for the ball and attacks it like a power forward going up for a rebound. However, he needs to do a better job dropping his hips and exploding out of his breaks in order to gain more separation.