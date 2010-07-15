2010 Position Preview: Wide receivers





The following article contains excerpts from the 2010 Houston Texans Yearbook, the Texans' official season preview magazine

WIDE RECEIVER Who's here: Andre Johnson (projected starter), Kevin Walter (projected starter), Jacoby Jones, David Anderson, André Davis, Glenn Martinez, Dorin Dickerson, Trindon Holliday, Bobby Williams

Who's new: Holliday (rookie draft pick), Dickerson (rookie draft pick), Williams (free agent signing)

Who's gone: N/A

Last season was historic for Andre Johnson, who led the league with 1,569 receiving yards on 101 catches. He and Jerry Rice are the only players in NFL history to lead the league in receiving yards in back-to-back seasons. He also joined Marvin Harrison as the only receivers with back-to-back 1,500-yard seasons.

For the second consecutive year, Johnson earned a starting spot in the Pro Bowl and was named first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press. Through seven NFL seasons, his 77.9 yards per game average is the highest in league history among players with at least 100 games played.

"He's a tremendous player," Texans quarterback Matt Schaub said. "He's the best receiver in the game, in my opinion, and I'm fortunate to be able to throw the ball to him and have him on my side."

Kevin Walter re-signed with the Texans this offseason as an unrestricted free agent. An able and willing blocker with sure hands, Walter missed the first two games of the 2009 season with a hamstring injury but finished second on the team with 53 catches for 611 yards.

Jacoby Jones emerged last season to score six receiving touchdowns and lead the team with 16.2 yards per catch, indicative of his big-play ability. The fourth-year player out of Lane College was outstanding in OTAs this spring, and the Texans are expecting him to contend for a starting job. Slot receiver David Anderson set new career highs with 38 catches for 370 yards last season.

André Davis and Glenn Martinez, who double as kick returners, help to round out the receiving corps. The Texans also drafted Dorin Dickerson (6-2, 230) in the seventh round out of Pittsburgh and Trindon Holliday (5-5, 165) in the sixth round out of LSU. Dickerson, a tight end in college, is seen as a developmental project of sorts, while Holliday is expected to be used primarily as a kick returner. Wide receiver Bobby Williams, who signed with the Texans after their June mini-camp, will fight for a roster spot in training camp.