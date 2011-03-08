2011 Cheerleader Tryouts set for April 9

Mar 08, 2011 at 08:09 AM
400tryout.jpg


HOUSTON –The 2011 Houston Texans Cheerleaders Tryouts, presented by Miller Lite, have been set for Saturday, April 9, the team announced today. The first round of auditions will take place inside the bubble at the Methodist Training Center from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. CST.

This year's auditions will have a new twist. Following the first round of auditions, ladies who would like to represent the team but are not experienced dancers will have an opportunity to impress the judges by showing off their personality and talents, whether that is by singing, comedy or whatever makes them unique.

"We look for everything," Alto Gary, Cheerleader Programs Manager said. "If you can dance, if you tumble, if you're a good speaker. There are different parts of being a cheerleader that I need to fill. But you won't know unless you come."

The Houston Texans Cheerleaders have consistently been recognized as one of the best squads in the National Football League. They are the defending NFL Dance Champions and were tabbed the best-looking cheerleading squad in the league by BleacherReport.com in 2009. Two members of the squad have been voted the best-looking cheerleader in the NFL over the last three seasons.

At the tryouts, it's recommended that applicants wear dance-friendly shoes, dance hot pants or briefs and a midriff tops. Thongs are not permitted.

"I want to see your midriff, and I want to see your legs. You don't have to go out and spend a crazy amount of money on an outfit," Gary said.

She also said that the dancing portion will consist of four 8-counts that she'll teach, and then a four 8-count of freestyle.

Candidates must be over the age of 18 and must be either a full-time student or have a full-time job in order to be eligible for the 2011 Houston Texans Cheerleaders. There is no registration fee for the auditions. Ladies interested in auditioning may **click here** to register or to find more information.                                        

What:      *2011 Houston Texans Cheerleader Auditions *

*Who:        *All interested ladies age 18 and over must either be a part-time student or have a part-time job

*When:      *7-9 p.m. CST

*Where:    *Methodist Training Center, Kirby Dr. & Murworth St., Houston, TX 77054

