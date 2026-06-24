2026 Texans Game Themes: Everything You Need To Know

Alright, let's get into it. I've had a front-row seat to a lot of special days in this building, and I'm telling you right now — the 2026 home schedule might be one of the most exciting collections of game themes we've ever put together. Every single week gives you something different, something worth showing up for, and I want to make sure you know exactly what's coming.

We get things rolling in the preseason with a celebration of youth football. If your kid plays, if your nephew plays, if you coach a flag team on Saturday mornings — this one's for you. Young athletes get the spotlight all game long, and parents can check out everything the Texans have going on with youth football programs across the city. My advice? Bring the whole squad. Let those kids see their heroes up close and remind them what they're working toward.

The second preseason game is the She's Next Game, and I cannot say enough about this one. Girls Flag Football is exploding across the country, and this game is about putting real muscle behind the push to sanction it in Texas schools. We're talking about elevating female athletes, getting policymakers involved, and giving the sport the platform it deserves. You want to be part of something that matters beyond the scoreboard? This is it.

Now, Week 1. Buffalo. The Kickoff Game presented by Hyundai. Listen, if you've been to a Kickoff Game before, I don't need to sell you — you're already in. Every fan in white, the team in those Liberty White uniforms, and an atmosphere that is all H-Town from the moment the gates open. I get chills just thinking about it. You get exactly one chance a year to be there when your Texans take the field for the first time, and once that moment passes, it's gone. Be there.

Week 2 against Cincinnati is International Day presented by Kroger, and I'll put it to you this way — the mariachi music hits, and something just comes over that stadium. It's electric. We always have a few surprises up our sleeve for this one, and the team shop will have something special cooking that you won't find anywhere else. It's one of those games that just feels different the second you walk in.

Now circle this one in red — Week 4. Dallas. Celebrating 25 seasons of Texans football. 25 seasons of this fanbase showing how this city has backed its Texans for a quarter century. We're bringing Texans Legends back to the building, we're taking on the Cowboys, and we are showing the entire football world what H-Town is all about. If you were at the very first game, if you were there for The Comeback, if you've ever lost your voice on a Sunday in this stadium — you belong at the 25th Season Game presented by Reliant. Period.

Week 7 against the Giants is the Battle Red Game presented by Mattress Firm, and honestly? This might be the single most intense atmosphere on the home schedule. Everything goes red. The whole stadium transforms. There's going to be extremely limited Battle Red merch that you can only get in the team shop, and the vibe inside that building is going to be unlike anything else on the calendar. We hold nothing back for Battle Red. If you skip this one, your friends are going to let you hear about it — and they should.

The Week 11 Rivalries Game presented by Bud Light against the Colts is historic. That's the debut of the brand new NFL x Nike Rivalries uniforms, and it's a one-of-a-kind game because of it. I've seen a lot of uniform reveals in my time around this league, and there is nothing quite like watching a team take the field in something nobody has ever seen before. You're going to want to wear those unis yourself the moment you see them, and trust me, you want to experience that reveal live.

Week 12, Baltimore comes to town, and it's Salute to Service presented by Chevron. I say this every year and I mean it every single time — it is our honor to shine the spotlight on the men and women who serve this country and all the first responders out there. The tributes before and during the game are powerful, and the way this fanbase shows up for our military and first responders makes me proud to be a part of it.

Week 15 against Jacksonville is Kids Day presented by Texas Children's, and parents, put this on the calendar right now. The BULLevard outside the stadium turns into the best block party in the city for young fans — birthday celebrations, special activities, all kinds of activations built just for kids. And you know TORO is going to be out there making sure every single one of them has the time of their life. If you've been looking for the perfect gameday to bring your little ones, this is the one.

We close it out in Week 18 against Tennessee with Space City presented by Ticketmaster. Houston is a city of exploration and innovation, and this game puts that identity on full display for the entire league to see. And if you were one of the fans who missed the Space City jacket drop last year, you already know the deal — you need this ticket. Don't make the same mistake twice.

That's ten home games, and every single one of them tells a different story. I've been lucky enough to call a lot of football in this city, and I can feel that 2026 is going to be something special. So get your tickets, get your plans together, and get in that building.