5 Draft Week trades culminate with 9 Texans Draft picks

The second night of the NFL Draft saw Caserio make a pair of moves, moving into the second round at 44th overall by sending their own third-round pick (68th overall) as well as two fourth-rounders (108th and 124th overall) to the Browns. The Texans took Alabama WR John Metchie, III with that 44th overall pick.

Later on Friday evening, Caserio swapped again. He moved up in the third round to 75th overall. In exchange for that pick, which was the Broncos, he sent a third-rounder (80th overall) and a fifth-rounder (162nd overall) to Denver. At 75, Houston picked Alabama LB Christian Harris.