5 Draft Week trades culminate with 9 Texans Draft picks

Apr 30, 2022
The Texans started the week with 11 picks in this year's NFL Draft, and finished it with nine.

But in between the start of Monday and the end of Saturday, General Manager Nick Caserio made plenty of moves backward and forward in the Draft.

The week began with a Monday deal, as Houston sent a sixth-rounder and seventh-rounder to New England in exchange for a Patriots fifth-round selection, which was 170th overall.

On Thursday night, the Texans dropped back two spots from 13th overall to 15th overall, after they traded the second of their two first-rounders to Philadelphia in exchange for the Eagles' first-rounder, as well as a fourth-rounder (124th overall) and two fifth-round picks (162nd and 166th overall). Houston took Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green with that 15th overall pick.

The second night of the NFL Draft saw Caserio make a pair of moves, moving into the second round at 44th overall by sending their own third-round pick (68th overall) as well as two fourth-rounders (108th and 124th overall) to the Browns. The Texans took Alabama WR John Metchie, III with that 44th overall pick.

Later on Friday evening, Caserio swapped again. He moved up in the third round to 75th overall. In exchange for that pick, which was the Broncos, he sent a third-rounder (80th overall) and a fifth-rounder (162nd overall) to Denver. At 75, Houston picked Alabama LB Christian Harris.

On Saturday, Caserio made the fifth and final trade of the week when acquired a fifth-rounder from the Bears (150th overall) for a fifth-rounder (166th overall) and a sixth-round selection (207th overall). The Texans took Stanford DL Thomas Booker at 150.

Table inside Article
ROUND (OVERALL PICK)PLAYER
1ST (3)LSU DB DEREK STINGLEY, JR.
1ST (15)TEXAS A&M OL KENYON GREEN
2ND (37)BAYLOR DB JALEN PITRE
2ND (44)ALABAMA WR JOHN METCHIE, III
3RD (75)ALABAMA LB CHRISTIAN HARRIS
4TH (107)FLORIDA RB DAMEON PIERCE
5TH (150)STANFORD DL THOMAS BOOKER
5TH (170)OREGON STATE TE TEAGAN QUITORIANO
6TH (205)LSU OL AUSTIN DECULUS

