99's 1st impression: J.J. Watt quickly showed he was built differently

EDITOR'S NOTE: The bulk of this article was originally published in late February of 2021, shortly after J.J. Watt's time with the Texans came to an end. A few passages were added at the end of the 2022 regular season, when Watt announced he was retiring from the game. Now that he's going in the Houston Texans Ring of Honor, some more changes have been made.

Just an hour after meeting him, it was clear J.J. Watt was different.

The greatest defender in franchise history, Watt's name will go up in the Houston Texans Ring of Honor this autumn. He'll join former teammate Andre Johnson and Team Founder/Chairman Bob McNair.

But whenever Watt's name comes up in conversation, it usually whisks me back to late April of 2011.

The morning after the first round of the NFL Draft, from 2011 through 2013, I would meet the Texans' pick at the airport. Texans TV chronicled his first day in town, covering his arrival, meeting the coaches and media, and getting official photographs taken.

After Watt, who was the 11th overall selection in the 2011 Draft, and his parents cleared the secure area at Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), I stuck out my hand, introduced myself, and awkwardly explained "Now we're going to mic you up and follow you around the next few hours with this video camera."

None of us knew then he'd wind up winning the AP Defensive Player of the Year award three times by the midpoint of the decade. We certainly couldn't fathom him spearheading an effort to raise over $41 million in Hurricane Harvey relief in 2017.