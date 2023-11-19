A Defensive Sting | Week 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Derek Stingley has been back on the field for the Texans for just over six quarters of play since his early season injury in Week 2.
On Sunday, Stingley made his presence known early in the game against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.
Following a Texans' touchdown, Murray tried to hit Marquise Brown on deep pass but running in stride with Brown was Stingley, who brought it in for an interception.
This was Stingley's second-career interception. His lone interception as a Texan came in his rookie season in Week 5 on the road at Jacksonville. Stingley, the Texans' No. 3 overall pick out of LSU in the 2022 NFL Draft, had six career interceptions in college.