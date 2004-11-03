Added motivation

"It was a wake up call kind of," Miller said Wednesday, three days before the team that gave him another chance faces the team that drafted him. "It made me focus back on football and make me know that it's important ... That reminded me that this is a job and they can cut you at anytime.



"Every week is a job interview so I've got to approach it like that."

Miller was drafted in seventh round in 1999 as a 219-pound receiver. He left Denver as a 246-pound tight end with an aggressive approach to blocking and good hands.

The Texans liked that and signed him prior to the team's first training camp.

"We liked him and thought he could be a tight end for us," Texans director of pro scouting Chuck Banker said. "He had a good workout when we brought him in.

"He was a competitor, good fight. You could see that on tape. He would get after you."

Banker said the team had been watching Miller for a while and graded him coming out of college and in the 1999, 2000 and 2001 preseasons.

Just how Miller, who was out of football for almost a year after his release, parlayed a workout into a starting job with another NFL team is now history.

He had just six catches in two seasons as a Bronco but scored the first touchdown in Texans history Sept. 8, 2002 against the Dallas Cowboys. The 19-yard catch and dive into the end zone will be forever locked into Houston history.

Miller went on to lead the team with 51 and the letter factor is less extreme than it was earlier in his career. receptions and three touchdowns. Those are good memories for Miller.

But the motivational missive still stares back at him and reminds him that in pro football there is always another guy wanting to take your job.



He should know better than anyone.



He was that guy.

