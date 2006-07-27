AFC South preview

The Colts have several candidates to replace James, including rookie Joseph Addai, a Houston native who attended LSU. The Colts are hoping that Addai can step in much like James did for Marshall Faulk. That seems unlikely, at least this early in his career. Peyton Manning is probably going to be facing a lot of nickel and dime defenses until Indy can prove it can still move the ball on the ground consistently.

Also gone from the Colts is kicker Mike Vanderjagt. His departure won't be felt as hard as James', especially since the Colts added Adam Vinatieri, one of the most consistent kickers in league history. If Vinatieri had been in the fold last season, it might have been the Colts and not the Steelers raising the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Vinatieri should only get better playing in the kicker-friendly RCA Dome.

Two Colts losses that are not getting much attention are defensive tackle Larry Tripplett and linebacker David Thornton. The Colts made the jump from offensive juggernaut to legitimate Super Bowl contender thanks in large part to a solid defense. While they were able to hold on to sack machine Dwight Freeney this offseason, the losses of Tripplett and Thornton could hurt a defense that ranked 16 th against the rush a year ago. If teams are able to control the clock and keep Freeney from teeing-off on third-and-long, the Colts' opponents might be able to keep the ball out of Manning's hands.