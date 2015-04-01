Alfred Blue working towards degree

"Everybody you went to school with is pretty much gone," Blue said. "The underclassmen are probably coming out this year. When you go back, it's like everything is new to you. It's like you're starting from ground zero again. You've just got to be focused and go in there and know what you're trying to do."

His work these days isn't just limited to school either. With offseason workouts beginning on April 20, Blue is also busy conditioning and preparing for his second season with the Texans. In 2014, Blue rushed for 528 yards, the fourth-highest total for a rookie rusher in franchise history, but he wants to be better.

"I think it went pretty well," Blue said of his 2014 performance. "I think I flashed at times. I think I could prove a lot more on different things, catching the ball out of the backfield, picking up blitzes on third down. That's my overall goal: to be a three-down back. That's going to be my main focus going into this season."