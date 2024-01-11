All of H-Town is celebrating Texans Friday on January 12

Jan 11, 2024 at 04:00 PM
Houston Texans Staff
fans-texas-friday

January 12 is Texans Friday.

Wear your favorite C.J. Stroud jersey. An Andre Johnson will suffice as well. Your Kailee Wong 52 jersey will be welcomed with open arms.

A bedazzled top? Appropriate.

Texans temporary--or permanent--tattoo on your face? Go for it.

In celebration of winning the AFC South AND getting set for Saturday's Wild Card playoff game against Cleveland, Friday, January 12 is officially designated as "Texans Friday".

All fans are invited to proudly wear their Texans gear, and there will be prizes for many.

A special voice message will go out to all parents of students, as well as all employees in the Houston Independent School District. They're encouraged to wear their Texans gear. All employees at Texas Children's have been encouraged to gear up as well.

The game is officially sold out, but some fans can win tickets, as you can see below.

  • PRIZES:
  • Prize #1: (4) Club Tickets and (1) Parking Pass to the Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns Game on Saturday, January 12 at 3:30 PM
  • Prize #2: (2) Club Tickets and (1) Parking Pass to the Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns Game on Saturday, January 12 at 3:30 PM
  • Prize #3: Autographed C.J. Stroud Game Jersey
  • Prize #4: Autographed Will Anderson Jr. Football
  • HOW TO WIN:
  • Post a photo of yourself or group on social media, tag the @HoustonTexans and make sure your post can be seen publicly for the Texans to view! The poster of the photo will be entered to win one of the prizes above.
  • SELECTION:
  • If your post is selected, a member of our social media team will reach out with information on your prize.
  • Community Groups (Schools, Non-profit Organizations, and Youth Football Teams)
  • PRIZES:
  • GENERAL:
  • Prize #1: (2) Tickets and (1) Parking Pass to the Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns Game on Saturday, January 12 at 3:30 PM
  • YOUTH FOOTBALL OR P.E. CLASSES:
  • Prize #1: Youth Football Flag-in-Schools Clinic for your school. The Clinic will include visits from Texans special guests during your P.E. Class where they will teach the fundamentals of NFL FLAG through exciting football drills.
  • SCHOOLS:
  • Prize #1: Visit to your school from the Best Mascot in the NFL, TORO! The winning school or teacher, will win a fun meet and greet with TORO for their students.
  • HOW TO WIN:
  • Post a photo of your group on social media, tag the @HoustonTexans and make sure your post can be seen publicly for the Texans to view! Be sure to also submit your photos to texanscare@houstontexans.com to officially enter to win the prize above based on what you are entering for.
  • SELECTION
  • If your post is selected, a member of our community team will reach out with more details. We ask that you share this exciting opportunity with your students and campus community.
HTEX_DivClinch_1920 x 1080[5]

