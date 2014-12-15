Andre Johnson likely to play vs. Ravens

"I think he feels better today," head coach Bill O'Brien said Monday. "Looks like we would have Andre Johnson back for Sunday."

On December 7, Johnson suffered a concussion on a helmet-to-helmet hit in Jacksonville. After failing to clear the league's concussion protocol, Johnson was inactive in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Colts.

The twelve-year veteran All-Pro receiver is currently four catches from becoming the tenth player in NFL history to reach 1,000 career receptions. If he does so against the Ravens in Week 16, he'll become the second fastest player to reach the milestone, accomplishing it in his 168th game.