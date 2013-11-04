 Skip to main content
Advertising

Andre Johnson sets multiple records with 3 TD game

Nov 04, 2013 at 06:19 AM
Author Image
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

With three touchdown receptions in the first half, Andre Johnson had the best game of his career despite the 27-24 loss to Indianapolis. Johnson caught a career-high and franchise record three touchdown receptions, including a 62-yarder in the first quarter which was his first of the season.

"We were able to hit some double moves in our bootleg play action rollout game," Case Keenum said. "Andre did a heck of a job on both of those plays, making a move, and then just making a play downfield for me."

With his nine catches for 229 yards, the veteran wide receiver reached a career 12,067 receiving yards. Johnson is now tied with Torry Holt for the second-fastest player in NFL history to reach 12,000 receiving yards, doing so in just 146 games. Johnson now also has the sixth most 100-yard games, recording his 47th which ties him with Holt and Michael Irvin.

Now in his eleventh season, the All-Pro wide receiver has now played in 109 consecutive games with a reception.

*Twitter.com/DeepSlant*

[internal-link-placeholder-0]

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Will Anderson Jr. named Defensive Player of the Year Finalist

Houston Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. has been named a 2025 Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year Finalist.

news

Cal McNair mingles with fans during Reddit AMA

Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair returned to /r/Texans on Monday evening and answered fan questions about the new jerseys, uniform combos, the team and much more.

news

Cal McNair returned to Reddit Thursday night for an AMA

Texans Chairman and CEO (and Grill Master) Cal McNair was back on /r/Texans Thursday night answering fan questions. He talked uniforms, stadium, Caltober and P.O.P.

news

J.J. Watt named 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year | Moments That Make You Smile Champion

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was named the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.

news

Hopkins on Deshaun Watson: We can be the best

DeAndre Hopkins believes he and Deshaun Watson can be the best duo in the league.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.

Advertising