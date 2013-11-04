Andre Johnson sets multiple records with 3 TD game

"We were able to hit some double moves in our bootleg play action rollout game," Case Keenum said. "Andre did a heck of a job on both of those plays, making a move, and then just making a play downfield for me."

With his nine catches for 229 yards, the veteran wide receiver reached a career 12,067 receiving yards. Johnson is now tied with Torry Holt for the second-fastest player in NFL history to reach 12,000 receiving yards, doing so in just 146 games. Johnson now also has the sixth most 100-yard games, recording his 47th which ties him with Holt and Michael Irvin.

Now in his eleventh season, the All-Pro wide receiver has now played in 109 consecutive games with a reception.