Andre Johnson sets multiple records with 3 TD game

With three touchdown receptions in the first half, Andre Johnson had the best game of his career despite the 27-24 loss to Indianapolis. Johnson caught a career-high and franchise record three touchdown receptions, including a 62-yarder in the first quarter which was his first of the season.
"We were able to hit some double moves in our bootleg play action rollout game," Case Keenum said. "Andre did a heck of a job on both of those plays, making a move, and then just making a play downfield for me."
With his nine catches for 229 yards, the veteran wide receiver reached a career 12,067 receiving yards. Johnson is now tied with Torry Holt for the second-fastest player in NFL history to reach 12,000 receiving yards, doing so in just 146 games. Johnson now also has the sixth most 100-yard games, recording his 47th which ties him with Holt and Michael Irvin.
Now in his eleventh season, the All-Pro wide receiver has now played in 109 consecutive games with a reception.
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