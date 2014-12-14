Andre Johnson to miss Texans-Colts game

Andre Johnson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Third-year receiver DeVier Posey will be active for his first game this season and starting for the team out wide.

Johnson, listed as questionable heading into the Week 15 matchup, did not clear the NFL's concussion protocol following a helmet-to-helmet hit in Week 14 at Jacksonville.

The seven-time Pro Bowl receiver needs just four catches to become the tenth player in NFL history with 1,000 career receptions. Johnson currently ranks tenth all-time in reception and 12th in yards receiving.