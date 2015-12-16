Andrew Luck out, Hasselbeck in vs. Texans?

"Andrew's not going to play, just to be perfectly clear on that," Pagano said via conference call. "Back out on the practice field. He's been running and doing some stuff on his own. He didn't participate in any 11-on-11 drills. He's not cleared to do that yet but he can throw some individual, some routes on-air type of stuff."

Luck has not been medically cleared to fully practice or play, after suffering abdominal and kidney injuries in November. Luck hasn't started a game since the Colts 27-24 win against the Denver Broncos in Week 9.

During Wednesday's practice, it was third-string quarterback Charlie Whitehurst who took all of the first-team reps. Whitehurst filled in for Matt Hasselbeck, the only Colts quarterback faced by the Texans this year. Hasselbeck did not practice, listed with a back/ribs injury that forced him to exit the 51-16 loss to Jacksonville.

However, Whitehurst may not be seeing action either on Sunday.

Pagano gave Hasselbeck an extra day of rest and said he would likely return to practice on Thursday. Pagano is optimistic that the 40-year-old quarterback will be ready to start his second game against the Texans this year.

"We're pretty hopeful that Matt's going to go," Pagano said. "He should be fine."