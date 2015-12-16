Andrew Luck out, Hasselbeck in vs. Texans?

Dec 16, 2015 at 06:43 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

It looks like Andrew Luck won't be facing the Texans at all in 2015.

On Wednesday, Colts head coach Chuck Pagano ruled him out for Sunday's pivotal game between the two AFC South division rivals.

"Andrew's not going to play, just to be perfectly clear on that," Pagano said via conference call. "Back out on the practice field. He's been running and doing some stuff on his own. He didn't participate in any 11-on-11 drills. He's not cleared to do that yet but he can throw some individual, some routes on-air type of stuff."

Luck has not been medically cleared to fully practice or play, after suffering abdominal and kidney injuries in November. Luck hasn't started a game since the Colts 27-24 win against the Denver Broncos in Week 9.

During Wednesday's practice, it was third-string quarterback Charlie Whitehurst who took all of the first-team reps. Whitehurst filled in for Matt Hasselbeck, the only Colts quarterback faced by the Texans this year. Hasselbeck did not practice, listed with a back/ribs injury that forced him to exit the 51-16 loss to Jacksonville.

However, Whitehurst may not be seeing action either on Sunday.

Pagano gave Hasselbeck an extra day of rest and said he would likely return to practice on Thursday. Pagano is optimistic that the 40-year-old quarterback will be ready to start his second game against the Texans this year.

"We're pretty hopeful that Matt's going to go," Pagano said. "He should be fine."

The (6-7) Texans will kick off against the (6-7) Colts on Sunday at noon CT. Both teams are vying for the AFC South division title with just three games remaining in the 2015 season.

*Twitter.com/DeepSlant*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cal McNair returned to Reddit Thursday night for an AMA 

Texans Chairman and CEO (and Grill Master) Cal McNair was back on /r/Texans Thursday night answering fan questions. He talked uniforms, stadium, Caltober and P.O.P.
news

J.J. Watt named 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year | Moments That Make You Smile Champion

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was named the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.
news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Hopkins on Deshaun Watson: We can be the best

DeAndre Hopkins believes he and Deshaun Watson can be the best duo in the league.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.
Advertising