Arian Foster, Ben Tate back at practice

"I would say where we're at in the week, I felt good about what he did today," head coach Gary Kubiak said. "We've got to see where we're at tomorrow. We had him set up to take so many reps. He took all of them. He went through the whole practice. We'll see how he comes out tomorrow. We've got a little extra time on our hands because we do play Sunday night. At least we've taken some positive steps here with both of those (running backs) in the last two days."