Arian Foster, Ben Tate back at practice

Despite their injuries, Arian Foster and Ben Tate both practiced on Thursday inside the Houston Methodist Training Center. Foster returned to practice with the team on Thursday after being limited to individual work on Wednesday with a hamstring injury.
"I would say where we're at in the week, I felt good about what he did today," head coach Gary Kubiak said. "We've got to see where we're at tomorrow. We had him set up to take so many reps. He took all of them. He went through the whole practice. We'll see how he comes out tomorrow. We've got a little extra time on our hands because we do play Sunday night. At least we've taken some positive steps here with both of those (running backs) in the last two days."
Tate practiced for the second-straight day with four broken ribs. He was limited due to lingering soreness.
"He felt pretty good," Kubiak said. "We kind of did a trail run and some stuff to try to help him out. Today, he was a little sore this morning, but he got out and moved around with the guys and took enough of practice that he didn't have to sit. I would say it was positive."
The Texans added three running backs to the active 53-man roster following the injuries to Foster and Tate in the 17-16 loss at Kansas City. Dennis Johnson, Deji Karim, and Ray Graham, who were all in training camp, were signed this week.
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