Arian Foster "close" to returning

Could Arian Foster return to the Texans starting lineup this week?
The All-Pro running back is nearing his 2015 season debut, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.
"I think we're close," O'Brien said Monday. "I don't know that answer today, but he's been out there the past couple of weeks of practice and it's looked pretty good. Again, anytime we have a veteran player like that that we're dealing with that type of injury, I think we listen a lot to that player. Basically how do you feel? We'll go on that a little bit and we'll go on what our doctors say and we'll go from there."
Foster suffered a groin injury on Aug. 3 in training camp and underwent surgery. He has since returned to practice for the past two weeks but has been limited. Houston improved to 1-2 on the season with the 19-9 win over Tampa Bay and will resume practice on Wednesday.
The Texans will travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons in Week 4. Kickoff is Sunday at noon C.T. on CBS KHOU-11 and SportsRadio 610.
View photos from Sunday's Texans-Buccaneers game at NRG Stadium.