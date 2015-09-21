Arian Foster, Duane Brown are day-to-day

Arian Foster and Duane Brown are day-to-day, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.
"I would say Duane Brown would be day-to-day," O'Brien said Monday. "We'll see how that goes towards the end of the week. Arian Foster same thing, day-to-day, so we'll kind of see how that goes and try to keep you updated on that throughout the week."
Foster returned to practice last week, but was limited in action after his return from groin surgery. It was the first time the All-Pro back practiced since suffering the Aug. 3 groin injury. Foster is ahead of schedule in his recovery but has not given an official timetable of his return.
Brown played in the Texans season opener against Kansas City on Sept. 13, but may have had a setback. He did not practice last week and was inactive for Sunday's 24-17 loss at Carolina.
"Yeah, first game set me back a little bit. That was a game I was really excited to play in and perform, and going against that defense and against those edge rushers, I really wanted to be out there. It set me back a little bit, but it's not anything that I think will linger too much longer, but like I said, I 've got to be smart about it."
The Texans will host Tampa Bay on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on FOX-26 and SportsRadio 610.
