Arian Foster, Duane Brown are day-to-day

Brown played in the Texans season opener against Kansas City on Sept. 13, but may have had a setback. He did not practice last week and was inactive for Sunday's 24-17 loss at Carolina.

"Yeah, first game set me back a little bit. That was a game I was really excited to play in and perform, and going against that defense and against those edge rushers, I really wanted to be out there. It set me back a little bit, but it's not anything that I think will linger too much longer, but like I said, I 've got to be smart about it."