Arian Foster on playing Sunday: "I've got a chance"

"Progression is well, I think from two months ago having it off the bone to today," Foster said of his recovery. "It feels great and so yeah, I feel like I've got a chance. It just depends on how it feels on Sunday."

Heading into the Week 4 matchup against the Falcons, Foster is officially listed as questionable. The All-Pro back will be a game-time decision, Bill O'Brien said Friday. Foster says he was a "full participant" in practice this week.

Jonathan Grimes has been officially ruled out after not practicing all week with a knee issue. The Texans currently have just two other running backs in case Foster can't start: Alfred Blue and Chris Polk.