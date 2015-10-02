Arian Foster on playing Sunday: "I've got a chance"

Oct 02, 2015 at 02:08 PM
Arian Foster feels like he has a chance to play in Sunday's game at Atlanta after his Aug. 3 groin injury and subsequent surgery sidelined him from getting his first start of the 2015 season.

"Progression is well, I think from two months ago having it off the bone to today," Foster said of his recovery. "It feels great and so yeah, I feel like I've got a chance. It just depends on how it feels on Sunday."

Heading into the Week 4 matchup against the Falcons, Foster is officially listed as questionable. The All-Pro back will be a game-time decision, Bill O'Brien said Friday. Foster says he was a "full participant" in practice this week.

Jonathan Grimes has been officially ruled out after not practicing all week with a knee issue. The Texans currently have just two other running backs in case Foster can't start: Alfred Blue and Chris Polk.

The (1-2) Texans travel to (3-0) Atlanta for Sunday's game scheduled for kickoff at noon C.T.

