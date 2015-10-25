Arian Foster suffers Achilles injury in loss

Oct 25, 2015 at 01:27 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Arian Foster was emotional as he stood in the visitor team's locker room after the game.

He confirmed he would be getting an MRI on Monday, but it seemed that he already expected the worst, after Sunday's 44-26 loss to the Dolphins.

Foster exited late in the fourth quarter with an Achilles injury and did not return. Head coach Bill O'Brien didn't have an update on the All-Pro running back after the game.

"I feel terrible for him," O'Brien said. "I think he's done a lot in the two years that I've been here. He's done a lot for us and I feel bad for him. That's all I can tell you. I hate that part of the game, there's nothing you can do about it but I feel bad for the guy."

Foster's teammates expressed similar sentiments.

"That's tough," Duane Brown said after the game. "That's one of my closest friends, somebody I watch work his tail off day-to-day and he just had a very tough stretch of bad luck here in regards to injuries. I'm frustrated for him and just praying that whatever it is, he can have a speedy recovery."

"It's very unfortunate what happened to Arian and we will stand behind him the whole step of the way with whatever prognosis they give him," Nate Washington said. "But, it's very important for us to continue to work at our game, work at us getting better, and continue to remember him, uplift him, in whatever situation he may be in."

"Yeah that's brutal," Brian Hoyer said. "He'd been playing so well and to see that, we'll see what happens."

Foster appeared to lose his footing on a first-and-goal play with 4:09 left in the fourth quarter. He limped off the field with assistance and was taken to the locker room. Following the game, Foster said he appreciated the love and support from his teammates, who are the ones "you sweat with, bleed with."

"I got a lot of love on this team to go around so it's definitely reciprocated," Foster said.

Foster rushed for 59 yards on 18 carries and one touchdown, his first of the 2015 season. He also caught five passes for 66 yards and receiving touchdown.

*Twitter.com/DeepSlant*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cal McNair returned to Reddit Thursday night for an AMA 

Texans Chairman and CEO (and Grill Master) Cal McNair was back on /r/Texans Thursday night answering fan questions. He talked uniforms, stadium, Caltober and P.O.P.
news

J.J. Watt named 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year | Moments That Make You Smile Champion

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was named the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.
news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Hopkins on Deshaun Watson: We can be the best

DeAndre Hopkins believes he and Deshaun Watson can be the best duo in the league.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.
Advertising