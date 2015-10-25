Arian Foster suffers Achilles injury in loss

Arian Foster was emotional as he stood in the visitor team's locker room after the game.
He confirmed he would be getting an MRI on Monday, but it seemed that he already expected the worst, after Sunday's 44-26 loss to the Dolphins.
Foster exited late in the fourth quarter with an Achilles injury and did not return. Head coach Bill O'Brien didn't have an update on the All-Pro running back after the game.
"I feel terrible for him," O'Brien said. "I think he's done a lot in the two years that I've been here. He's done a lot for us and I feel bad for him. That's all I can tell you. I hate that part of the game, there's nothing you can do about it but I feel bad for the guy."
Foster's teammates expressed similar sentiments.
"That's tough," Duane Brown said after the game. "That's one of my closest friends, somebody I watch work his tail off day-to-day and he just had a very tough stretch of bad luck here in regards to injuries. I'm frustrated for him and just praying that whatever it is, he can have a speedy recovery."
"It's very unfortunate what happened to Arian and we will stand behind him the whole step of the way with whatever prognosis they give him," Nate Washington said. "But, it's very important for us to continue to work at our game, work at us getting better, and continue to remember him, uplift him, in whatever situation he may be in."
"Yeah that's brutal," Brian Hoyer said. "He'd been playing so well and to see that, we'll see what happens."
Foster appeared to lose his footing on a first-and-goal play with 4:09 left in the fourth quarter. He limped off the field with assistance and was taken to the locker room. Following the game, Foster said he appreciated the love and support from his teammates, who are the ones "you sweat with, bleed with."
"I got a lot of love on this team to go around so it's definitely reciprocated," Foster said.
Foster rushed for 59 yards on 18 carries and one touchdown, his first of the 2015 season. He also caught five passes for 66 yards and receiving touchdown.