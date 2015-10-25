Arian Foster suffers Achilles injury in loss

Foster's teammates expressed similar sentiments.

"That's tough," Duane Brown said after the game. "That's one of my closest friends, somebody I watch work his tail off day-to-day and he just had a very tough stretch of bad luck here in regards to injuries. I'm frustrated for him and just praying that whatever it is, he can have a speedy recovery."

"It's very unfortunate what happened to Arian and we will stand behind him the whole step of the way with whatever prognosis they give him," Nate Washington said. "But, it's very important for us to continue to work at our game, work at us getting better, and continue to remember him, uplift him, in whatever situation he may be in."

"Yeah that's brutal," Brian Hoyer said. "He'd been playing so well and to see that, we'll see what happens."

Foster appeared to lose his footing on a first-and-goal play with 4:09 left in the fourth quarter. He limped off the field with assistance and was taken to the locker room. Following the game, Foster said he appreciated the love and support from his teammates, who are the ones "you sweat with, bleed with."

"I got a lot of love on this team to go around so it's definitely reciprocated," Foster said.